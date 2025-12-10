‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ ‘Wicked: For Good,’ ‘Sung Song Blue’ Get Golden Globe Noms

Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The 2026 Golden Globe nominations have been released, and films like KPop Demon Hunters, Wicked: For Good, and Sung Song Blue earned nominations.

The awards show, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, will take place on January 11 and will be available to watch on CBS and Paramount +.

The smash hit surprise of the year, KPop Demon Hunters, has been nominated for Best Motion Picture, Animated; Cinematic and Box Office Achievement; and Best Original Song, Motion Picture for “Golden.”

Wicked: For Good, which stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, earned a number of nominations. These include Cinematic and Box Office Achievement; Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Erivo; Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Grande; and Best Original Song, Motion Picture for “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble.”

The Neil Diamond-inspired film Sung Song Blue, which is set to be released on Christmas, also earned a nod. Starring Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Michael Imperioli, and Jim Belushi, it was Hudson who nabbed the Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

It’s been a tremendous year for KPop Demon Hunters. The film’s soundtrack, which was itself a monumental hit, debuted on the Billboard 200 in the Top 10, marking the highest-debuting soundtrack of the year. The film and the soundtrack earned a New York Times certified Critic’s Pick. Collider mentioned that the soundtrack represents “the magical power of music” in “animated harmony.”

As for Wicked: For Good, the two songs that earned Golden Globe nominations were written by Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. “I’m especially happy that the soundtrack album for Wicked: For Good has so much new music on it,” Schwartz shared. “In addition to two brand new songs, there is a lot that’s new in several other existing songs. So not only listeners coming to the score for the first time, but long-time fans of the original Broadway cast album, will have a great deal to discover.”

