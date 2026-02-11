Recordings By 2Pac, Janet Jackson, Selena, And More To Enter The Grammy Hall Of Fame

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The Recording Academy has revealed the recordings set to be inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame in 2026. This year’s honorees include nine albums and five songs. All recordings up for consideration must be at least 25 years old.

The class of 2026 includes 2Pac’s All Eyez On Me, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, Radiohead’s OK Computer, Selena’s Amor Prohibido, Nick Drake’s Pink Moon, Alice Coltrane’s Journey in Satchidananda, Heart’s Dreamboat Annie, Funkadelic’s Maggot Brain, Lucinda Williams’s Car Wheels On A Gravel Road, Bertha “Chippie” Hill’s “Trouble In Mind,” Ella Jenkins’ “You’ll Sing A Song And I’ll Sing A Song,” Eric B. & Rakim’s “Paid In Full,” The Rouse Brothers’ “Orange Blossom Special,” and The Soul Stirrers’ “Jesus Gave Me Water.”

These new additions will be honored at the Grammy Museum and Recording Academy’s Grammy Hall Of Fame Gala on May 8, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. Performers for the show will be announced at a later date.

“It’s a privilege to recognize these eclectic recordings as the 2026 Grammy Hall Of Fame inductees,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “Each selection reflects the creativity, craft and cultural impact that recorded music can carry across decades. We’re honored to help preserve these works and celebrate the artists and communities behind them, so their legacies continue to inspire generations to come.”

“The Grammy Hall Of Fame is a vital bridge between music’s past and present—honoring recordings that changed the way we listen, create and connect,” added Michael Sticka, President/CEO of the Grammy Museum. “We’re proud to celebrate this year’s class at the Grammy Hall Of Fame Gala this May.”

Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814 was originally released in 1989 and featured writing and production from Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. In a 2014 interview with Billboard, the latter spoke about the impact they were trying to make with the album: “At the time, we were trying to make some statements about worldly things,” Lewis said. “We used to talk about everything before we would even engage in starting a song. We went on talking tirades, just conversational tirades, trying to figure out not only what was going on in the world, but what was going on in Janet’s head.”

