How To Watch ‘A Grammy Salute To The Beach Boys’

The Beach Boys - Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

CBS and the Recording Academy will honor the legendary career of the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients, The Beach Boys with “A Grammy Salute To The Beach Boys.”

When is it?

For fans of the band wanting to check out the show, they can tune in to CBS on April 9, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT. Additionally, the show will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. A one-hour version of the tribute will air on MTV at a future date to be announced.

Who is performing

The Beach Boys members Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston, Mike Love, David Marks, and Brian Wilson are the featured guests as a star-studded lineup of contemporary musicians will perform their greatest hits in the iconic Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. In addition to the musical performances, the special features appearances by Drew Carey, Tom Hanks, Jimmy Jam, Elton John, Harvey Mason Jr., Bruce Springsteen, and John Stamos.

Other artists set to appear include Beck with Jim James, Fall Out Boy, Norah Jones, John Legend, Mumford & Sons, St. Vincent, and more.

A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys Trailer

The special airs during the year-long celebration of The Beach Boys 60th anniversary. With over 100 million records sold worldwide and recipients of the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award, The Beach Boys music has been an indelible part of American history for more than six decades.

What songs will be included?

The following is the list of performances included in the special:

“Darlin’” – Andy Grammer

“Sloop John B” – Beck

“Good Vibrations” – Beck, Jim James

“In My Room” – Brandi Carlile

“God Only Knows” – Brandi Carlile & John Legend

“Wouldn’t It Be Nice” – Charlie Puth

“Do You Wanna Dance” – Fall Out Boy

“Do It Again” – Foster The People

“Barbara Ann” – Hanson

“The Warmth of the Sun” – Norah Jones

“Surfer Girl” – Lady A

“Sail on Sailor” – John Legend

“Help Me Rhonda” – Little Big Town

“Surfin’ USA / Fun Fun Fun” – Luke Spiller & Taylor Momsen

“Don’t Worry Baby” – Michael McDonald & Take 6

“I Know There’s an Answer” – Mumford & Sons

“I Get Around” – My Morning Jacket

“Heroes and Villains” – Pentatonix

“Caroline No” – LeAnn Rimes

“You Still Believe in Me” – St. Vincent

“California Girls” – Weezer

Visit CBS’ official website for more information.