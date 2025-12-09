ADVERTISEMENT
Ice Spice Releases New Single “Thootie”

The Tokischa collab marks Ice Spice’s first time speaking Spanish on a track.

Published on

ICE SPICE “THOOTIE” FEATURING TOKISCHA
Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Ice Spice is ending 2025 on a prolific note. The Bronx rapper’s steady stream of new tracks in recent months has carried into December with the release of new single “Thootie” featuring Tokischa.

Produced by RiotUSA, “Thootie” is a landmark release for Ice Spice, marking the first time she has spoken Spanish on a track. She spotlights her Dominican heritage on the song, toggling between English and Spanish alongside Dominican native Tokischa over a vivid dembow beat. The connection is further illuminated by the music video, shot in the DR with creative direction from Tokischa.

Click to load video

“This was a fun record for me,” Ice Spice said in a statement. “It’s the first time people are actually hearing me speak or rap in Spanish and it was fun to show another side of who I am, and it’s even more special that I got to do it with Toki. We went to the Dominican Republic to shoot the video last month and it was a vibe. I definitely felt at home.”

In a statement of her own, Tokischa shared, “I’m so happy we finally got to make a song. It’s been a while since we’ve wanted to. When she sent me ‘Thootie’ it was instant. I gotta give it to the producers, they did a great job with the beat, not everyone who didn’t grow up in the DR can make a dembow hot like that.” She continued, “I loved working with Ice, she’s a sweetheart and a genuinely fun girl. I’m so proud of the video, and her coming to the DR after so long was very special to honor and respect the ‘bajo mundo culture.’”

“Thootie” follows a flurry of late 2025 singles from Ice Spice, including the Latto collab “Gyatt,” the M.I.A.-sampling “Baddie Baddie,” and last month’s “Big Guy” from the forthcoming The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.

Listen to Ice Spice’s “Thootie” now.

