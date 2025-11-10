Imagine Dragons Announce Concert Film Livestream

Photo: Andi Elloway; Courtesy of Mercury Studios

Imagine Dragons will host a global livestream screening of their concert film Imagine Dragons: Live From The Hollywood Bowl (with the LA Film Orchestra). The event is set for November 18 and tickets are available now.

In October 2024, Imagine Dragons wrapped up the North American leg of their LOOM World Tour with a four night record-breaking residency at the iconic Hollywood Bowl. The final performance on October 27 was a nearly two-hour concert in which the band reimagined hits like “Radioactive,” “Demons,” and “Believer” with over 50 musicians. As seen in the film’s official trailer, the night ended with a spectacular fireworks display.

Earlier this year, Imagine Dragons: Live From The Hollywood Bowl screened at cinemas worldwide.

Imagine Dragons: Live From The Hollywood Bowl (with the LA Film Orchestra) - Official Trailer

“That night at the Hollywood Bowl with the LA Film Orchestra was one we’ll never forget,” Imagine Dragons said in a statement. “We’re excited to finally be able to share the concert with so many people who weren’t able to join us in person or at theaters.”

Imagine Dragons spoke to Billboard about the concert’s orchestral arrangements, which were a collaboration with composer Inon Zur. “We saw these Hollywood Bowl shows coming down the pipeline while we were on tour,” guitarist Wayne Sermon recalls. “We just felt like something needed to happen there. We’d sold out four shows, which was kind of crazy to us, and it seemed to be special, so we thought, ‘Why don’t we do something with an orchestra, a one-night-only thing.’”

Soon, the entire 22-song setlist had unique orchestrations. “We’d keep getting emails from (Zur), ‘OK, send me another one,’ and the next day we’d have an arrangement and ‘Send me another one,’” Sermon says. “This kept happening until he’d arranged every single moment of the show. From start to finish it was a complete collaboration, which I think is pretty rare in a show like that.”

June 2024’s Loom is Imagine Dragon’s sixth album. The record was the band’s first release as a trio following the departure of drummer Daniel Platzman. Loom features the hit single “Eyes Closed.” A second version of the song featured J Balvin. Earlier this year, the band’s video for their 2017 song “Whatever It Takes” joined the YouTube Billions Club. They also released a multi-format reissue and merch line around the 10th anniversary of their chart-topping sophomore album Smoke + Mirrors.

