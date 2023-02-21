James, The Kooks Confirmed To Headline 2023 In It Festival

James - Photo: Mariano Regidor/Redferns

The UK’ s In It Together has announced the line-up for its second year, with James, The Kooks and Anne-Marie all topping the bill.

After making its debut at Old Park Farm in Margam, South Wales last year, the 30,000-capacity festival will be returning across the late May Bank Holiday weekend, from 26-28 of the month.

Jake Bugg, James Bay, Twin Atlantic, Vengaboys, The Vamps, Melanie C and UB40 also feature as part of the line-up, with Natalie Imbruglia also appearing to entertain festivalgoers who arrive at the site a day early.

ADVERTISEMENT

New for this year at In It Together is the Steelworks stage, which is designed to showcase local homegrown talent. The Rewind arena has also been added, featuring throwback DJ sets. The Paddock Stage is also set to return which showcases local talent, including artists who perform in both English and Welsh.

Speaking about this year’s In It Festival, Mark Hopkins, Head of Festivals said: ‘‘We can’t wait for this year’s festival, we built the excitement with our inaugural festival in 2022 we’re thrilled to be back for 2023 with even more stages, activities and an incredible line up to match. Stay tuned as we’ve got even more to announce between now and the festival!”

Tickets are on sale now and prices start from £169 for a weekend camping ticket or £359 for family tickets (2 adults, 2 children and up to 4 grandparents.) Visit the event’s official website for further information.

Elsewhere, James will also play a special show at this year’s Latitude in celebration of their momentous 40th Anniversary. The band will perform in Latitude’s iconic Sunday lunchtime slot complete with a full 20 piece orchestra and a gospel choir, conducted by Joe Duddell in what promises to be a stand-out festival moment.

James are no strangers to Latitude headlining the BBC Music Stage back in 2018 to rapturous acclaim. The performance coincides with the release of the band’s new double album. The Manchester legends will release the as-yet-untitled new album next year, which will feature new versions of their greatest hits, fan favourites and deep cuts and a brand new track.

Listen to the best of James on Apple Music and Spotify.