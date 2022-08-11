Japan’s ‘Exorcising Ghosts’ Set For Double Vinyl Reissue In October

Japan 'Exorcising Ghosts' - cover artwork courtesy of UMC

Exorcising Ghosts, a career-spanning best-of was compiled and produced in consultation with David Sylvian one year after Japan finally disbanded. This new edition has been mastered at half-speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, London. The LPs are housed in a gatefold sleeve with printed inner bags, a print of the band, an Abbey Road Half Speed Master Certificate, and an Obi strip.

Set for release via UMC on October 7, Exorcising Ghosts will also be available in a limited edition featuring an exclusive 30cm x 23cm landscape print of Russell Mills’ sleeve artwork without text.

Japan were one of the most influential bands of the second to last decade of the 20th century, and echoes of their sound can be heard through the work of all the 80s bands that followed in their footsteps. The band officially dissolved in 1982 following a tour in support of their final album, the ground-breaking Tin Drum. However, they agreed to undertake a farewell tour, with accompanying live album, towards the end of 1983.

Exorcising Ghosts is the definitive compilation of an era-defining band. It features recordings from the albums Quiet Life, Gentlemen Take Polaroids and Tin Drum as well as a selection of rarities including “A Foreign Place” and “Life Without Buildings”, the 1981 remix of “Taking Islands in Africa”, “Voices Raised in Welcome, Hands Held in Prayer” from 1983’s live album Oil On Canvas and the extended 12″ mix of the 1981 single “The Art Of Parties”.

Exorcising Ghosts tracklist:

Side A:

“Methods of Dance” – From Gentlemen Take Polaroids

“Swing” – From Gentlemen Take Polaroids

“Gentlemen Take Polaroids” – From Gentlemen Take Polaroids

“Quiet Life” – From Quiet Life

Side B:

“A Foreign Place” – From ‘Quiet Life’ single

“Nightporter” – From Gentlemen Take Polaroids

“My New Career” – From Gentlemen Take Polaroids

“The Other Side of Life” – From Quiet Life

Side C:

“Visions of China” – From Tin Drum

“Taking Islands in Africa (Steve Nye Remix)” – Original on Gentlemen Take Polaroids

“Ghosts” – From Tin Drum

“Sons of Pioneers” – From Tin Drum

Side D:

“Voices Raised in Welcome, Hands Held in Prayer” – From Oil On Canvas

“Life Without Buildings” – From ‘The Art of Parties’ Single

“Talking Drum (Edit)” – Original on Tin Drum

“The Art of Parties (12”Version)” – Original on Tin Drum