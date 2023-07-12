Jay-Z, Elton John, The Weeknd And More Nominated For 2023 Emmy Awards

Rihanna - Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

The 2023 Emmy Award nominees have been announced, and a number of musical projects are being acknowledged by the Television Academy. As this year will mark the 75th anniversary of the award show, we can expect it to be a big night. The main ceremony is scheduled to air on September 18 on Fox, while Creative Arts Emmys are awarded earlier on September 9 and 10.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show received a total of five nominations, including Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special, and a co-directing nod for Jay-Z. Also in the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category is Elton John’s Disney+ special Farewell From Dodger Stadium, additionally picking up nods for Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special and Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special.

Another live special getting recognition is The Weeknd’s HBO special Live at So-Fi Stadium, which appeared alongside Farewell From Dodger Stadium in the technical direction/camerawork category while also snagging a nod for Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special.

Live specials aren’t the only projects for which musicians received acknowledgments – Kid Cudi’s Netflix show Entergalactic, for example, is nominated for Outstanding Animated Program, while Dear Mama, the FX series about Tupac Shakur and his mother Afeni Shakur, is nominated for Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series.

On the acting side of things, Selena Gomez’s acclaimed comedy Only Murders in the Building secured eleven nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Other musical nominees included the Fleetwood Mac-inspired miniseries Daisy Jones & the Six, the David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream, and the satirical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

When Farewell From Dodger Stadium was released, Elton John spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the possibility of receiving an Emmy nomination. “I’m so pleased about the quality of this thing… The sound and what they did is incredible, and I’m so proud of it. I couldn’t find anything wrong with it, and I’m usually so critical. So if it is nominated for an Emmy, we’ll just celebrate that.”

See the full list of nominees here.