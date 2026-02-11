Jimmy Eat World Celebrate 25 Years Of ‘Bleed American’ With Massive Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Jimmy Eat World are gearing up to celebrate 25 years of their celebrated Bleed American album with an expansive tour. The run begins on June 9 in Denver, Colorado, at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The dates will wrap in November with a set at the Vans Warped Tour in Orlando, Florida.

Jimmy Eat World will be performing at all five Warped Tour dates, their first gigs as part of the traveling festival in 25 years. The band also has three previously announced U.K. shows on the books as part of the tour.

Lead vocalist and guitarist Jim Adkins spoke about the tour: “I feel like at this time in our lives, especially for me, it’s important to get back to a place that you can savor. This tour is designed to be an elevated version of our show, a heightened experience with production that reflects 25 years of learning how to stretch artistically in the live environment.”

The band will be performing Bleed American in full throughout the tour, in addition to other hits from throughout their catalog.

Jimmy Eat World will be joined by a number of different bands across these dates, including: Rise Against, Hot Mulligan, Sunny Day Real Estate, Thrice, Motion City Soundtrack, Mom Jeans, Minus the Bear, The Get Up Kids, PUP, Sparta, Hey Mercedes, Girls Against Boys, Illuminati Hotties, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, and Jay Som.

Bleed American was originally released on July 24, 2001 via DreamWorks Records. The collection is highlighted by singles like “The Middle,” which joined Spotify’s Billions Club back in 2024. Drummer Zach Lind spoke about the impact of the song in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly in 2021. “It’s one of those songs that showed itself, I remember playing the demo for friends, and they’d be like, ‘Wow, that’s awesome,’ he explained. “It was this immediate song. It makes you feel good. That’s the kind of song it is, and I think that’s the reason behind some of the popularity of it. It’s a simple song that has no wasted motion.”

Buy Jimmy Eat World’s Bleed American here.