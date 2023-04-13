Justin Hayward To Return As Host Of On The Blue Cruise 2024, Featuring Fellow Classic Rock Greats

Norwegian Pearl - Photo: On The Blue Cruise

The 2024 edition of the On The Blue Cruise, once again hosted and headlined by Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues, has been announced. It will feature its customary stellar line-up of top names from the world of classic rock.

More than 25 artists have been confirmed for the five-day/five-night full-ship charter cruise, which will set sail out from Miami on the Norwegian Pearl from April 5th-10 next year. It will stop at the Caribbean ports of Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic and Nassau in the Bahamas.

Hayward will perform songs from his solo catalog as well as deep cuts from his decades with the Moody Blues. He will also feature in an intimate Q&A about his life and times in music. The Zombies, fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees of the Moody Blues, will also star in the 2024 line-up, as they did on this year’s On The Blue Cruise, and lead singer Colin Blunstone will perform his own show.

New Horizons

Watch this video on YouTube

Next year’s bill also includes Alan Parsons, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, the Little River Band, Al Stewart, Uriah Heep, Vanilla Fudge, Glenn Hughes (performing Deep Purple Live), Rare Earth, John Ford Coley, Leonid and Friends (celebrating the music of Chicago), Ricky Nelson Remembered (featuring Matthew and Gunnar Nelson), the Weeklings ‒ the music and muse of The Beatles, the Skatalites, Randy Hansen, the Young Dubliners, Tom Toomey, the Empty Pockets, Mellow Yellow, Fernando Perdomo’s Yacht Club, Marbin, Bruce Sudano, and Dueling Pianos, with more names to be announced.

The cruise will feature such opportunities and activities as artist photo experiences, themed nights, the Mellow Yellow Dance Party, and Painting with Rock Stars. Tickets are now on general sale, with cabins starting at $1,349.00 per person for double occupancy, not including mandatory taxes and fee supplement. To book, and to find out more information, visit OnTheBlueCruise.com, and watch a video of highlights of the 2023 cruise here.

