Kid Kapichi, Benefits And More Confirmed For 2023 Glastonbury Left Field Lineup

Kid Kapichi - Photo: Andy Ford courtesy of Spinefarm

Kid Kapichi, Benefits, Cavetown, Big Joanie, Cassyette and more have been announced for Glastonbury Festival’s 2023 Left Field lineup.

Other acts announced on the line-up, which spotlights “voices from the front line of the struggle in debate and performance”, include Deadletter, Crawlers, Billy Bragg, Delilah Bon, Dréya Mac, Tom A. Smith, Lime Garden, Jamie Webster and Will Varley.

“Recharge your activism with this year’s @glastoleftfield line-up,” the festival posted on Instagram, which hosts “purveyors of pop and politics at Glastonbury since 2002.”

Left Field 2023 stage host host Billy Bragg says, “As the shape of the post-pandemic world begins to form, it’s clear that people are more willing to stand up and be counted. Workers are striking, agitators are mobilizing, and the fight for truth and justice is becoming ever more urgent. At Left Field, we’re responding to this clamor by bringing you voices from the front line of the struggle in debate and performance. Whether it’s radical perspectives or great music you want, stand up and be counted at Left Field.”

Debates scheduled at the Left Field tent also include ‘Woman, Life, Freedom: Solidarity with Iran’, ‘One Minute to Midnight: Can Politics Deliver On Climate Action?’ and ‘Truth, Justice and Change For Grenfell?’

In March this year, Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses were named as the final two headliners at this year’s Glastonbury Festival — which runs from June 21-25 — joining the previously announced Elton John.

Other confirmed acts include Lil Nas X, Lana Del Rey, Wizkid, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, The War On Drugs, Chvrches, Christine And The Queens, Thundercat, Carly Rae Jepsen and Manic Street Preachers.

Last month, The Field Of Avalon area at Glastonbury Festival also revealed its line-up for 2023, which will host Will Young, The Damned, Melanie C, Jake Shears, and Laura Mvula.

The announcement followed the West Holts stage line-up reveal, where Kelis, Loyle Carner and Rudimental will deliver headline sets, and the Silver Hayes area line-up reveal. Last weekend also saw the announcement of the Croissant Neuf stage, where the likes of Adwaith, Ailbhe Reddy and The Busy Twist will perform.