Killer Mike Sets 2023 North American Solo Tour

Killer Mike – Photo: Jonathan Mannion (Courtesy of Biz 3)

Killer Mike has announced a new solo headline tour of North America, set to take place this summer in support of his upcoming solo album, MICHAEL.

The Run The Jewels rapper will head out on his first major solo outing since touring in support of his 2012 album R.A.P Music in July. Billed as Killer Mike and the Midnight Revival, the star will kick off The High & Holy Tour in Birmingham, Alabama, on July 10, before making his way across the US.

Along the way, he will perform at iconic venues like Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, New York’s The Apollo, and Minneapolis’ First Avenue and appear at Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival. The dates will wrap in New Orleans on August 5.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am local time on Friday (May 5), with a special fan pre-sale opening on Wednesday (3). Find more details and purchase tickets here.

Killer Mike’s new solo album MICHAEL will be released on June 16 via Loma Vista. The record will introduce the world to the totality of Michael Render, a lifelong rap fiend whose consciousness is seeped in the sounds of the community that raised him–multiple eras of southern rap flows, Sunday church service, and barbershop discourse. The album is his most autobiographical and independent album to date.

So far, the rapper has shared three singles from MICHAEL – the El-P-produced “Don’t Let The Devil,” “Run,” and “Talk’n That S__t.” Before “Run” was released, the song appeared in a Killer Mike-starring nationally televised Cadillac campaign, “Black Future” for the Escalade V Series, which debuted in June 2022.

Buy or stream “Don’t Let The Devil.” View Killer Mike’s tour itinerary below.

Jul 10 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

Jul 11 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Jul 14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Jul 15 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Jul 17 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

Jul 18 – Washington D.C. – Lincoln Theatre

Jul 20 – New York, NY – The Apollo

Jul 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

Jul 23 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

Jul 23 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

Jul 27 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

Jul 28 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Jul 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Jul 31 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Aug 1 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren.

Aug 3 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues

Aug 4 – Dallas, TX – House Of Blues

Aug 5 – New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater