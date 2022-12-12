Masego Returns With New Single ‘You Never Visit Me’

Masego - Photo: Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Grammy-nominated artist Masego has returned with a new single, “You Never Visit Me,” a heartfelt reflection on the way love can fall by the wayside while chasing one’s dreams.

The jazz/hip-hop/R&B multi-instrumentalist recorded the track with Grammy-winning producer Wu10 (J. Cole, Ari Lennox) and Todd Pritchard (Trippie Redd, Tinashe) at Wu10’s Huntsville, AL studio, and with co-producer Louie Lastic (Kehlani, Ambré) in Los Angeles. Justus West (Alicia Keys, John Legend) joins on electric guitar.

You Never Visit Me

“You Never Visit Me” follows “Say You Want Me,” another track from Masego’s forthcoming album. NPR hailed “Say You Want Me” as “a vibrant cut…settling somewhere between amapiano and dancehall.” VIBE praised the “rhythmic afrobeats-laced R&banger.” View the official video for “Say You Want Me” HERE.

Tickets for Masego’s 2023 You Never Visit Me Tour went on sale last week and shows immediately began selling out, prompting the addition of shows at New York City’s Terminal 5 (April 2), The Fillmore in Silver Spring, MD (April 8), and The Wiltern in Los Angeles (April 28). The March 24 show in Chicago has been moved to the Salt Shed, due to demand for tickets. The extensive North American tour will launch on March 13 with a sold-out show at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA.

Following the release of his debut album, Lady Lady, Masego embarked on a multi-year headline tour that found him selling out shows and playing festivals on every continent but Antarctica. He is currently touring Europe in support of Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, the deluxe edition of his acclaimed EP, which earned a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album. The sold-out Australian leg of the tour included a performance at the Sydney Opera House. He has amassed nearly two billion combined global streams in his career to date.

Lady, Lady included the breakout hit single “Tadow,” which has been certified Platinum in the U.S., Diamond in Brazil, and Gold in Mexico. Studying Abroad: Extended Stay includes the Gold-certified hit “Mystery Lady Ft. Don Toliver” plus the beautifully reimagined “Mystery Lady (Sego’s Remix).” Earlier this year, Masego featured on “Silk,” a single from Kojey Radical’s Mercury Prize-nominated debut album.

