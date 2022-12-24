Maxi Jazz, Lead Singer With Faithless, Dies Aged 65

Maxi Jazz - Photo: Ollie Millington/Redferns

Maxi Jazz, the lead singer of the electronic dance group Faithless, has died aged 65.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the group wrote: “We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music. He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honor and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him.”

Faithless, which formed in London in 1995, comprised core members Rollo, Sister Bliss and Maxi Jazz.

Their first album, Reverence, was released in 1996 and the singles “Insomnia” and “Salva Mea” each sold more than a million copies. Their second studio album, Sunday 8PM, released in 1998, featured the global hit “God Is A DJ” and cemented the group’s standing as a major musical force.

In an Instagram post, the band wrote that the singer “died peacefully in his sleep.”

“He was a brilliant lyricist, DJ, Buddhist, a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius,” they wrote. “Rest in peace dearest Max. 1957 – 2022 and thank you Faithless family for all the love you showed us over the years. Please look after each other, y’hear?? as Max would always say.”

The DJ Dave Pearce said: “So sad to learn Maxi Jazz has passed away. Faithless were an iconic force in UK dance music from the mid-90s and touched so many lives. Throughout their meteoric rise to fame Maxi remained a warm, cool, friendly soul – dance music’s poet – thoughts with his family and friends RIP.”

UB40 said: “A lovely guy, again who has gone too soon, but finally Maxi you can get some sleep. R.I.P Maxi Big Love UB40.”

DJ MistaJam said: “I only met him IRL once and he was the kindest man with such an aura about him. His words and performances touched so many of us and he’ll be sorely missed. Love to @thesisterbliss and the whole @faithless family. Rest in Power Maxi Jazz.”