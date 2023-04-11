From Deep Purple To Skynyrd: Metallica Reveal The First Albums They Bought

Metallica – Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for P+ and MTV

Metallica revealed the first albums they owned during a new interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (April 10) as the band kicked off its four-night residency on the talk show.

The metal icons will appear on Kimmel throughout this week as anticipation for its imminent new album, 72 Seasons, skyrockets.

Metallica’s first appearance of the run saw it take part in a wide-ranging interview, in which the four-piece discussed “Master Of Puppets” appearing on Stranger Things, its M72 world tour, marching band competition, and more. While discussing 72 Seasons, the conversation turned to the band’s own vinyl pressing plant, inspiring Jimmy Kimmel to ask what the first vinyl records each of the members bought were.

Deep Purple

“The first one I bought, in 1973, my dad took me to see Deep Purple in Copenhagen, Denmark,” Lars Ulrich replied. “The next day, I went to the record store and bought their Fireball album.” The drummer’s choice was released two years prior to his purchase in 1971 and peaked at No.32 on the Billboard chart.

Santana

Bassist Robert Trujillo shared that his first album was Santana’s Abraxas. As well as the “Black Magic Woman”-featuring record, he added: “Second album was Kool And The Gang [Wild And Peaceful], featuring ‘Jungle Boogie.’”

The Partridge Family

“I don’t really want to say,” guitarist Kirk Hammett laughed but eventually relented and revealed: “It was The Partridge Family Christmas Album. It came with a green cover and a red envelope that you took, and you opened it up, and there was a Christmas card signed by the Partridge Family.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Frontman James Hetfield did not specify which album was his first but said he thought it was “a Lynyrd Skynyrd [record].”

Elsewhere during Metallica’s first part of its Kimmel residency, the band performed the recent single “Lux Æterna” – watch that performance here.

The band’s next album, 72 Seasons, will be released on Friday (April 14) via Metallica’s own Blackened Recordings label. Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track record is the band’s first full-length collection of new material since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. The album will be released in formats, including 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD and digital.

