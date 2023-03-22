Moody Blues’ Deluxe ‘To Our Children’s Children’s Children’ Adds Albert Hall Show

The Moody Blues - Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

A deluxe edition of the Moody Blues’ To Our Children’s Children’s Children album will be paired with The Royal Albert Hall Concert December 1969 in a new release on May 12.

The 4CD/1Blu ray boxed set features the remastered original stereo mix of the classic album as well as new stereo and 5.1 Surround Sound mixes by Stephen W. Tayler. He has also remixed the celebrated performance recorded by the band at the famous London venue, which will be part of the set on both CD and on Blu ray.

The Albert Hall performance will also be available in a vinyl LP edition, featuring three new remixes and cut at Abbey Road Studios. The boxed set will also feature various B-sides and alternate versions plus a rare BBC radio concert from December 1969.

Watching And Waiting

To Our Children’s Children’s Children was the Moody Blues’ first album on their own Threshold label and is revered as one of the finest of their so-called “classic seven” albums. Produced by their regular collaborator Tony Clarke, it addressed conceptual themes such as space exploration, a highly topical theme as the sessions were taking place at Decca’s London studios at the same time as as the Apollo 11 moon landing. The LP included such fan favorites as “Watching and Waiting,” “Gypsy,” “Beyond,” and “Eternity Road” and reached No.2 in the UK, also achieving gold certification in the US.

The Royal Albert Hall concert was the focal point of the band’s Threshold Roadshow tour of the UK that year, promoting both the new studio album and other acts on the just-launched label. Bands who subsequently had releases on Threshold included the rock outfits Trapeze – whose self-titled 1970 LP was produced by the Moody Blues’ John Lodge – and Providence, as well as singer-songwriter Nicky James.

Pre-order the 2LP edition of The Royal Albert Hall Concert December 1969.

The full tracklist of the 4CD/1 Blu ray edition is:

CD One:

‘To Our Children’s Children’s Children’ – The original album re-mastered

1. Higher and Higher

2. The Eyes of a Child – Part One

3. Floating

4. The Eyes of a Child – Part Two

5. I Never Thought I’d live to be a Hundred

6. Beyond

7. Out and In

8. Gypsy

9. Eternity Road

10. Candle of Life

11. Sun is Still Shining

12. I Never Thought I’d Live to be a Million

13. Watching and Waiting

CD Two:

B-sides / Alternative Versions

1. Candle of Life (single version) – B-side of single – Released as Threshold TH4 in April 1970

2. Gypsy (alternate version)

3. Sun is Still Shining (extended version)

4. Candle of Life (alternate version)

5. Gypsy (BBC Radio One – David Symonds’ Sunday Concert 17th December 1969)

6. The Sunset (BBC Radio One – David Symonds’ Sunday Concert 17th December 1969)

7. Never Comes the Day (BBC Radio One – David Symonds’ Sunday Concert 17th December 1969)

8. Are You Sitting Comfortably (BBC Radio One – David Symonds’ Sunday Concert 17th December 1969)

9. The Dream (BBC Radio One – David Symonds’ Sunday Concert 17th December 1969)

10. Have You Heard / The Voyage / Have you Heard (BBC Radio One – David Symonds’ Sunday Concert 17th December 1969)

11. Nights in White Satin (BBC Radio One – David Symonds’ Sunday Concert 17th December 1969)

12. Legend of a Mind (BBC Radio One – David Symonds’ Sunday Concert 17th December 1969)

CD Three:

‘Live at the Royal Albert Hall,’ 12th December 1969 – The new stereo mix

1. Gypsy

2. The Sunset

3. Dr. Livingstone I Presume

4. Never Comes the Day

5. Peak Hour

6. Tuesday Afternoon

7. Are You Sitting Comfortably

8. The Dream

9. Have You Heard / The Voyage / Have you Heard

10. Nights in White Satin

11. Legend of a Mind

12. Ride My See Saw

