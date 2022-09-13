Neal Francis Shares New Track, ‘Very Fine, Pts 1 And 2’

Neal Francis - Photo: Pooneh Ghana/Big Hassle PR

Neal Francis has shared a new track, “Very Fine, Pts. 1 & 2,” available today at all DSPs and streaming services. Produced in Los Angeles by longtime collaborator Sergio Rios, the horn-blasted soul-powered double single that also features a cover of “Strawberry Letter 23” heralds the Chicago-based artist’s upcoming new EP, ‘Sentimental Garbage’, arriving via ATO Records on Friday, November 18. Rolling Stone Country premiered the songs earlier today and you can check out “Very Fine Pts. 1 & 2” below.

Neal Francis - Very Fine, Pts. 1 & 2

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

‘Sentimental Garbage’ – which follows last year’s breakthrough sophomore LP, In Plain Sight (ATO) – collects a number of standout tracks recorded during the original album sessions at The Parsonage, Francis’s DIY studio at St. Peter’s Church in Chicago, alongside newly recorded cover versions of classic songs by Shuggie Otis (“Strawberry Letter 23”) and The Three Degrees (“Collage”).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sentimental Garbage was the working title of our last LP,” Francis says, “which includes the track of the same name. We ended up calling that record In Plain Sight while removing the title track from the sequence. I knew this was my last chance to slap ‘Sentimental Garbage’ on a record jacket, the thought of which always brought me great joy. It also works because this record is compiled of bittersweet scraps. I guess we could have also titled the record Burnt Ends.”

‘Sentimental Garbage’ continues what has already proven a milestone 2022 for Francis, with highlights including a prestigious Americana Music Association Honors & Awards nomination (for “Emerging Act of the Year”), a benefit single with Wilco featuring a live collaboration on their classic, “Theologians,” and debut live appearance on CBS Saturday Morning performing the In Plain Sight highlight, “Can’t Stop The Rain.”

Hailed by SPIN as “a mesmerizing performer,” Francis will mark the arrival of ‘Sentimental Garbage’ with a wide-ranging live schedule, including a confirmed appearance at this year’s Americana Honors & Awards Show at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN on September 14.

He will also be playing headline shows, making festival appearances, and starting a North American tour supporting Marcus King set to hit New York City for a two-night stand at the historic Beacon Theatre later this week (September 15-16). A much-anticipated EU/UK tour will follow in November, including headline dates in England, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Italy, and Spain. Visit the artist’s official website for further information on all date.

Pre-order the ‘Sentimental Garbage’ EP.