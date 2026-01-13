Ólafur Arnalds Announces Falling Apart Together World Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Ólafur Arnalds is about to have people all around the globe Falling Apart Together. The award-winning artist, composer, and producer has announced plans to bring his immersive live show Falling Apart Together to both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, with 19 shows spread out across Europe and North America.

Arnalds, a native of Mosfellsbær, Iceland, is world-renowned for his mixture of classical and electronic elements, infusing his hybrid sounds with a dynamism that stems back to his time as a metal and hardcore drummer. He calls the high-concept, high-tech Falling Apart Together “an attempt at dismantling the distance between us. A concert hybrid that reveals the layers we construct in order to feel safe, the moments in which those layers tremble and the sense of intimacy and shared humanity that emerges when we allow ourselves to be exposed.”

Ólafur Arnalds - Only The Winds (Official Music Video)

The itinerary for Falling Apart Together begins in October with 13 shows in Europe, including multi-night stands in Dublin, London, Brussels, Amsterdam, and Pécs plus visits to Paris, Berlin, and Vienna. In November, Arnalds will bring the production to North America for one-night stops in New York, Montréal, Toronto, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Mexico City. A pre-sale for members of the OPIA Discord, Bandsintown, and the ÓA Newsletter begins Jan. 19, with general onsale launching Jan. 21.

Arnalds is fresh off the 2025 release of A Dawning, his full-length collaboration with his late friend Eoin French, the Irish electronic musician known as Talos. The pair made the album together on Arnalds’ home turf after French fell ill, and Arnalds completed it after the Irishman’s death in 2024. He also formed the collaborative project SAGES with the Swedish singer Loreen and released the project’s self-titled debut EP.

His current release is Flow 5-6, the third installment in his ambient Flow series. The release is limited to 1,000 vinyl copies, sold exclusively through Arnalds’ online store. Any remaining copies will be sold at shows during the Falling Apart Together tour. Flow 1-2 was part of the deluxe box set for 2018’s re:member, while Flow 3-4 were included in the box set for 2020’s some kind of peace.

