OMD, UB40 Ft. Ali Campbell Confirmed For London’s ‘Live At The Palace’ Series

More acts have been announced for the 2023 season of London’s ‘Live At The Palace.’ Ladytron, Blancmange, and DJ Rusy Egan will perform prior to headliner Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) on the Friday (July 28), with Emeli Sandé set to top the bill on the Saturday, following sets from Sinead Harnett and Lady Blackbird.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell will top the bill on Sunday (July 30), with support coming from ASWAD, Janet Kay and Carroll Thompson (Queens Of Lovers Rock), and Black Slate Reggae Roast. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on March 3.

‘Live At The Palace’ has also announced shows for May, with Ministry Of Sound Classical headlining on May 27, followed by a DJ set from Groove Armada on May 28. Tickets for those gigs are already on sale. All the ‘Live At The Palace’ shows will take place at the Fulham Palace Theatre in London.

Also in OMD news, the band will continue their special 40th anniversary celebrations with the announcement of a brand new expanded version of acclaimed fourth studio album, Dazzle Ships, which will be out March 31 via UMR/EMI.

The lovingly-compiled set comprises of the original album, plus a bonus LP of unreleased demos and rarities which has been compiled and mixed by Paul Humphreys.

There will be two sets available – one in the original bespoke die cut sleeve on 180 gram black vinyl, and a second in a standard gatefold sleeve, on blue and silver vinyl. Both versions will use the alternate blue artwork. The 2LP edition on Black vinyl offers a gatefold sleeve with additional panel and die cuts – a replica of the original record. The new edition of Dazzle Ships will also be issued on CD.

The record’s eclectic tracklist is a perfect fit for modern music fans on the hunt for daring, cutting-edge electronic pop, while contemporaneous reappraisals (such as PopMatters’ declaration that it is “a lost classic”) now holding the record up as one of OMD’s most important releases.

