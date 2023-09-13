Paul McCartney Recalls The Beatles’ Arrival In Miami In Interview Excerpt With Stanley Tucci

The Beatles in Miami in 1964. Photo: Bettmann/Contributor

Another short excerpt from actor Stanley Tucci’s interview with Paul McCartney, filmed at the National Portrait Gallery in London in June, can now be seen at Paul’s official YouTube channel. The full conversation is also now available to rent, until October 1.

The interview took place to publicize the Gallery’s exhibit Paul McCartney, Photographs 1963–64: Eyes of the Storm, and the accompanying photographic book 1964: Eyes of the Storm. Both contain the images that he took with his own camera between December 1963 and February 1964, during the period in which The Beatles grew from UK stars into a global sensation.

Paul McCartney In Conversation with Stanley Tucci: Miami Airport (clip)

In the clip, the pair examine an image of the group’s arrival at Miami Airport, as Paul observes the improbable crowd scene featuring “the beauty queens in the middle, and then if you go a few further down, there’s a guy in rather a natty hat. He’s got shiny boots, and he’s holding a monkey. It’s like ‘Why? What was he doing?’

“That’s one of the beauties of rediscovering these [photos], because I must admit when I took it, I just grabbed it quickly, because it looked so exciting. But then when we started looking at them, that was the great thing. You actually started to pore over them.”

The complete interview is available from the National Portrait Gallery website, to be streamed via Vimeo, at a cost of £10, which enables the buyer to watch the recording for a 72-hour period. The exhibit, supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, opened at the Gallery on June 28, and also closes on October 1. It will then move to the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Virginia from December 5 to April 7, 2024.

McCartney will head to Australia next month for the next leg of his Got Back tour with his band, starting a seven-date tour there on October 18. Shows in Mexico and Brazil follow in November and December, the last scheduled concert being on December 16 in Rio de Janeiro. Full dates and information are at his website.

