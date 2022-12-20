Paul McCartney Shares Essay On Glastonbury 2022 Set

Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen - Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Paul McCartney recently shared new reflections on his time headlining Glastonbury 2022, alongside new photos and footage from the night.

Shop the best of Paul McCartney’s discography on vinyl and more.

The legendary musician played a monumental, career-spanning set, including special guests Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl to sit in with his band.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Festivals are special, but Glastonbury is particularly so and it’s a big event in lots of people’s year. Because it had been cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid, it became more important to pull it off. I’d asked Bruce Springsteen in 2020 if he’d be happy to come onboard and he said yes, and he kept his promise two years later. So that was very exciting, having him and Dave Grohl up on the stage.”

Earlier this month, McCartney released The 7” Singles Box, featuring no fewer than 80 x 7” of his singles, to mark his 80th birthday in June. It contains a total of 163 tracks and more than ten hours of music.

The physical set, limited to 3,000 copies, is beautifully presented in a wooden art crate, designed and built in Derbyshire, England. It will feature a 148-page book with a personal foreword by McCartney, an essay by music journalist Rob Sheffield, and extensive chart information, liner notes, and single artwork. Each box includes a randomly selected exclusive test pressing of one of the singles. The collection is also available digitally.

The collection features such gems from Paul’s peerless songbook as “Another Day,” “My Love,” “Jet,” “Live and Let Die,” “Band on the Run,” “Silly Love Songs,” “Coming Up,” “Ebony and Ivory,” “Say Say Say,” “No More Lonely Nights,” “Wonderful Christmastime,” and many more.

The lavish box is a celebration not only of McCartney’s staggering contribution to music history but of the 7” single itself, a format that had a profound and lasting influence on him as both as a songwriter and a music fan. Paul writes in his foreword about how he still enjoys the thrill of discovering new and old gems in record shops and the respect that he and The Beatles had for single B-sides, which often featured tracks not featured on their LPs.

Listen to the best of Paul McCartney on Apple Music and Spotify.