Paul McCartney To Share Unseen Photos At London’s National Portrait Gallery

Paul McCartney - Photo: Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Paul McCartney’s personal photos will be displayed at London’s National Portrait Gallery in an exhibit titled Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm. The collection will be on display from June 28 to October 1.

“Looking at these photos now, decades after they were taken, I find there’s a sort of innocence about them,” Paul McCartney said in a statement. “Everything was new to us at this point. But I like to think I wouldn’t take them any differently today. They now bring back so many stories, a flood of special memories, which is one of the many reasons I love them all, and know that they will always fire my imagination. The fact that these photographs have been taken by the National Portrait Gallery for their reopening after a lengthy renovation is humbling yet also astonishing—I’m looking forward to seeing them on the walls, 60 years on.”

National Portrait Gallery director Dr. Nicholas Cullinan added, “We all know what Beatlemania looked and sounded like from the outside, but what did it look and feel like for the four pairs of eyes that lived and witnessed it first-hand? Over more than half a century, we have become familiar with press photographs showing the smiling Beatles and their screaming fans, but Paul McCartney’s intimate photographs have more in common with a family album, capturing people caught in off-guard moments of relaxation and laughter.”

Back in January, McCartney first began teasing this new collection of photographs with the announcement of the accompanying book entitled 1964: Eyes of the Storm.

Paul McCartney also recently shared new reflections on his time headlining Glastonbury 2022, alongside new photos and footage from the night. The legendary musician played a monumental, career-spanning set, including special guests Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl to sit in with his band.

