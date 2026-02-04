Post Malone And Jelly Roll Announce The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2

Tour Artwork: Courtesy of Live Nation

Post Malone and Jelly Roll have announced a sprawling sequel to their wildly successful 2025 The BIG ASS Stadium Tour.

The new run, titled Post Malone and Jelly Roll Present: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2, will travel to stadiums and festivals across North America.

The first official date for the tour will be on May 13 at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas. The duo will hit cities like Waco, Baton Rouge, Tampa, Charlotte, Toronto, Kansas City, Nashville, and more. The run will conclude on July 28 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2 continues the momentum Posty cooked up with his highest-attended and best-selling tour to date. The BIG ASS Stadium Tour brought in a remarkable number of fans, attracting over one million attendees across North America and grossed more than $170 million. Carter Faith will join the tour on all headlining dates.

This has been a remarkably exciting period for both Post Malone and Jelly Roll. Back in July, the duo shared a live video for their collaborative track, “Losers.” The song is featured on Posty’s 2024 country album F-1 Trillion.

The clip is taken from a performance at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington on June 26 as part of the first iteration of The BIG ASS Stadium Tour. The video begins with fans eagerly awaiting for the show interspersed with shots of the duo performing on stage. Black and white shots mingle with in-color scenes, showcasing the epic song in a brand new setting.

As for Jelly Roll, the singer broke down in tears during a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience after receiving an invitation to become a member of the iconic Grand Ole Opry. The invite came in the form of a video message from Jelly Roll’s idol and friend, Craig Morgan, whose music has had a major impact on the Grammy-nominee’s life and career.

