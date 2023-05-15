Sam Hunt Salutes ‘Women In My Life,’ Gets Set For Busy Summer On Road

Sam Hunt 'Women In My Life' artwork - Courtesy: MCA Nashville

Multi-platinum star Sam Hunt has released “Women In My Life,” a testament, coinciding with Mother’s Day, to the women who have helped him become the person he is. The five-time Grammy nominee wrote the MCA Nashville track with Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley, and Josh Osborne.

The song’s lyrics include: “I wouldn’t sing Aretha or rake the leaves, watch my mouth in mixed company, probably wouldn’t put up a Christmas tree, and spoil all my nieces… Some are here, some are gone, some were mine all summer long, solid as a rock, rolling like a stone, in and out my door.”

Says Hunt: “So much of the peace and joy I carry around as an adult comes from the women who raised me and poured love into my life throughout it. There’s no telling who or what I would be without them. God bless them all. I’m forever grateful.”

Last Friday (12) Hunt performed in Austin, Texas as part of the latest tribute event marking Willie Nelson‘s recent 90th birthday, as the great country outlaw was honored with the LBJ Liberty & Justice For All Award. Hunt followed up at the weekend by performing at the iHeart Country Festival in Austin.

He’s preparing for his headlining Summer on the Outskirts Tour which opens on July 6 in Hartford, CT. His special guests on the excursion are Brett Young and Lily Rose, and dates run until September 6. Before that, Hunt has a number of shows and festivals in his performing diary, including the Patriotic Festival with Jordan Davis on May 27 in Norfolk, VA, andThe Country Fest on June 17 in North Lawrence, OH, at which other performers include Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, Lauren Alaina, and Jon Pardi.

Since his triple platinum-selling debut album Montevallo came out in 2014, Hunt’s running total of global streams now stands at over 13 billion, and he has notched up 47.5 million RIAA-certified units.

