Sam Hunt Announces ‘Summer On The Outskirts’ US Tour

Sam Hunt - Photo: Scott Dudelson/WireImage

Sam Hunt has announced his “Summer On The Outskirts Tour” with special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose.

The “Summer On The Outskirts Tour,” produced by Live Nation, kicks off July 6 in Hartford, Conn. and runs across the country with stops including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Detroit, Mountain View, New York City, Orange Beach, Raleigh, and St. Louis. Full routing below.

Tickets will be available starting with the Verizon presale beginning Tuesday, March 7 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting Friday, March 10 at 10 AM local time via the artist’s official website.

Hunt, called “the most innovative mainstream Nashville performer” by The New York Times, commended for his “formidable charisma” by Stereogum, and his “ace storytelling” by Billboard, has earned critical praise alongside widening his fanbase to millions around the globe. With over 13 Billion in streaming, Hunt’s hits include “23,” “Hard to Forget,” “Take Your Time,” “House Party,” “Body Like A Back Road,” and more.

Joining Hunt is multi-Platinum-selling country artist Brett Young. The “In Case You Didn’t Know” singer has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed “Caliville” style. Also hitting the Summer On The Outskirts Tour stage is country-meets-R&B Georgia-native Lily Rose.

Sam Hunt’s Summer on the Outskirts Tour 2023 Dates:

July 6 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

July 7 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

July 8 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 14 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 15 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 16 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 20 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

July 21 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater *

July 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 27 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 29 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 3 – Carbondale, IL – Southern Illinois University-SIU Banterra Center**^

Aug 4 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater ^

Aug 5 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre ^

Aug 11 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug 12 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug 13 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena ^

Aug 18 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman***

Aug 19 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug 20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Aug 24 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug 25 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug 26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sep 7 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep 8 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sep 9 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

* On Sale March 17

** On Sale TBD

*** On Sale March 24

^ Not a Live Nation date.

