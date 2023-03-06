Sam Hunt Announces ‘Summer On The Outskirts’ US Tour
Hunt will be joined by Brett Young for the tour, produced by Live Nation and kicking off July 6 in Hartford, Conn.
Sam Hunt has announced his “Summer On The Outskirts Tour” with special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose.
The “Summer On The Outskirts Tour,” produced by Live Nation, kicks off July 6 in Hartford, Conn. and runs across the country with stops including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Detroit, Mountain View, New York City, Orange Beach, Raleigh, and St. Louis. Full routing below.
Tickets will be available starting with the Verizon presale beginning Tuesday, March 7 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting Friday, March 10 at 10 AM local time via the artist’s official website.
Hunt, called “the most innovative mainstream Nashville performer” by The New York Times, commended for his “formidable charisma” by Stereogum, and his “ace storytelling” by Billboard, has earned critical praise alongside widening his fanbase to millions around the globe. With over 13 Billion in streaming, Hunt’s hits include “23,” “Hard to Forget,” “Take Your Time,” “House Party,” “Body Like A Back Road,” and more.
Joining Hunt is multi-Platinum-selling country artist Brett Young. The “In Case You Didn’t Know” singer has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed “Caliville” style. Also hitting the Summer On The Outskirts Tour stage is country-meets-R&B Georgia-native Lily Rose.
Sam Hunt’s Summer on the Outskirts Tour 2023 Dates:
July 6 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
July 7 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion
July 8 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 14 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 15 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 16 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
July 20 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater
July 21 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater *
July 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 27 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 29 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 3 – Carbondale, IL – Southern Illinois University-SIU Banterra Center**^
Aug 4 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater ^
Aug 5 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre ^
Aug 11 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug 12 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug 13 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena ^
Aug 18 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman***
Aug 19 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug 20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Aug 24 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Aug 25 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug 26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sep 7 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sep 8 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sep 9 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
* On Sale March 17
** On Sale TBD
*** On Sale March 24
^ Not a Live Nation date.
Listen to the best of Sam Hunt on Apple Music and Spotify.