Sekou Returns With New Single ‘Dangerous Lover’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Sekou has returned with his new single “Dangerous Lover,” marking his first new release since last year’s In A World We Don’t Belong Pt. 1. The British singer-songwriter unveiled the track on April 3 as he builds momentum ahead of his upcoming UK and EU headline tour, which includes dates in Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris, Manchester, and London.

On “Dangerous Lover,” Sekou leans further into his R&B influences, shaping a sleek, modern record rooted in honesty and self-reflection. In a statement shared with the release, he described the song as an escape as well as a personal reckoning, explaining that he was focused less on perfection in the studio and more on truth. That perspective carries into the single itself, which arrives as another confident step forward in his evolution as both a vocalist and songwriter.

Dangerous Lover

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

The new single follows the release of In A World We Don’t Belong Pt. 1, the five-track mixtape that showcased Sekou’s ability to blend familiar melodies with a fresh, contemporary edge. The project included highlights such as “Catching Bodies” and “Never Gunna Give You Up,” helping further establish his sound and deepen his connection with listeners. Next month, Sekou will bring that material and more to the stage when he launches his In A World We Don’t Belong UK and EU Tour. Demand for the run has already been strong, with additional dates added, and the itinerary includes a London stop at EartH Hackney on April 20.

Sekou has also stayed busy in recent months with a series of high-profile appearances and milestones. He played a pop-up show at London’s Rough Trade with Kevin Abstract, opened for Sam Smith during the To Be Free: San Francisco residency, and made his BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge debut with performances of “Catching Bodies” and Justin Bieber’s “Yukon.” He also earned his first MOBO Awards nomination for Best Newcomer.

Listen to “Dangerous Lover” here.