SEVENTEEN – Photo: Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

SEVENTEEN, the 13-member boyband created by PLEDIS Entertainment, will release its 10th mini-album FML later this month.

The record follows SECTOR 17, the 2022 repackage of the group’s fourth full-length album, Face The Sun. SECTOR 17 peaked at No.4 on the Billboard 200 chart, while Face The Sun was the best-selling album in Korea last year, selling 3.28 million copies. On the IFPI Global Album Sales chart, Face The Sun and SECTOR 17 were the fifth and ninth best-selling albums globally in 2022, respectively.

FML will be released on April 24 at 5am ET (6pm KST) and will feature two title tracks – “F__k My Life” and a second track whose title is yet to be revealed. “F__k My Life” was written and composed by SEVENTEEN’s Woozi and long-term studio collaborator Bumzu.

Elsewhere on the mini-album, SEVENTEEN’s three units – hip-hop, performance, and vocal – will handle a track each before coming back together as one on the closing song, “April Shower.”

A schedule for the album’s promotions in the run-up to its release has also been shared. Three sets of concept photos will arrive on April 11, 12, and 14, while the full tracklist will be revealed on April 17.

A highlight medley will be shared on April 19, ahead of two official teasers on April 20 and 21. Alongside the album release, an official music video will also be unveiled, while the video for “F__k My Life” will follow on May 7.

Ahead of the FML comeback, SEVENTEEN is holding a special pop-up in Seoul, dubbed SEVENTEEN STREET. The event will run until April 16 at the Some Sevit complex near Seoul’s Banpo Bridge.

FML might be the first release by SEVENTEEN as a whole group this year, but three of its members have already shared new music in 2023. The sub-unit BSS – comprised of Hoshi, DK, and Seungkwan – released its debut single album Second Wind in February, including the title track “Fighting (feat. Lee Young Ji).”

Listen to the best of SEVENTEEN on Apple Music and Spotify.

FML tracklist:

1. F__k My Life

2. TBA April 17

3. Fire (Hip-hop team)

4. I Don’t Understand But I Luv U (Performance team)

5. Dust (Vocal team)

6. April Shower