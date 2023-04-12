Sleep Token Announces ‘Rituals’ Headlining Tour

Sleep Token - Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

The mysterious alternative rock outfit Sleep Token has announced details of their Rituals headlining tour, which kicks off in Philadelphia on September 9 and finishes up the following month. Sleep Token will also be playing several U.S. festivals during this stint, including Louder Than Life and Aftershock. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 14 at 10am local time.

With fan worship more intense than ever, and worldwide interest and intrigue growing at runaway speed, Sleep Token recently announced album number three, Take Me Back To Eden, set for release on May 19 via Spinefarm.

Take Me Back To Eden (an hour-plus of music across 12 distinctive tracks) is Part 3 of a trilogy, a spectacular chapter-closer in the ongoing Sleep Token saga – a saga that kicked off in earnest with debut album, Sundowning (2019).

Take Me Back To Eden features probably the heaviest moments thus far recorded by Sleep Token (i.e. “Vore” & “The Summoning”), along with some of the most immediate and certainly the most emotional (i.e. “Aqua Regia” & “DYWTYLM”), with a slew of other tones, textures and tangents touched on in-between.

Sleep Token Rituals US Tour Dates:

September

8 Alton, VA — BLUE RIDGE ROCK FEST*

9 Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer

10 New York, NY — Webster Hall

12 Worcester, MA — The Palladium

13 Baltimore, MD — Ram’s Head Live

15 Detroit, MI — The Cathedral at The Masonic

17 Minneapolis, MN — The Myth

19 Dallas, TX — Studio at The Factory

20 Oklahoma City, OK — Tower Theatre

22 St. Louis, MO — Hawthorn

23 Louisville, KY — LOUDER THAN LIFE*

25 Denver, CO — The Ogden Theatre

26 Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

28 Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory

29 Boise, ID — Knitting Factory

30 Seattle, WA — The Showbox Market

October

1 Portland, OR — Roseland Theatre

3 San Diego, CA — The Observatory NP

4 Los Angeles, CA — The El Rey Theatre

5 Anaheim, CA — House of Blues

7 Sacramento, CA — AFTERSHOCK*

* = festival appearance