Sleep Token Announces ‘Rituals’ Headlining Tour
The tour is set to kick off on September 9.
The mysterious alternative rock outfit Sleep Token has announced details of their Rituals headlining tour, which kicks off in Philadelphia on September 9 and finishes up the following month. Sleep Token will also be playing several U.S. festivals during this stint, including Louder Than Life and Aftershock. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 14 at 10am local time.
With fan worship more intense than ever, and worldwide interest and intrigue growing at runaway speed, Sleep Token recently announced album number three, Take Me Back To Eden, set for release on May 19 via Spinefarm.
Take Me Back To Eden (an hour-plus of music across 12 distinctive tracks) is Part 3 of a trilogy, a spectacular chapter-closer in the ongoing Sleep Token saga – a saga that kicked off in earnest with debut album, Sundowning (2019).
Take Me Back To Eden features probably the heaviest moments thus far recorded by Sleep Token (i.e. “Vore” & “The Summoning”), along with some of the most immediate and certainly the most emotional (i.e. “Aqua Regia” & “DYWTYLM”), with a slew of other tones, textures and tangents touched on in-between.
Visit Sleep Token’s official website for more information.
Sleep Token Rituals US Tour Dates:
September
8 Alton, VA — BLUE RIDGE ROCK FEST*
9 Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer
10 New York, NY — Webster Hall
12 Worcester, MA — The Palladium
13 Baltimore, MD — Ram’s Head Live
15 Detroit, MI — The Cathedral at The Masonic
17 Minneapolis, MN — The Myth
19 Dallas, TX — Studio at The Factory
20 Oklahoma City, OK — Tower Theatre
22 St. Louis, MO — Hawthorn
23 Louisville, KY — LOUDER THAN LIFE*
25 Denver, CO — The Ogden Theatre
26 Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
28 Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory
29 Boise, ID — Knitting Factory
30 Seattle, WA — The Showbox Market
October
1 Portland, OR — Roseland Theatre
3 San Diego, CA — The Observatory NP
4 Los Angeles, CA — The El Rey Theatre
5 Anaheim, CA — House of Blues
7 Sacramento, CA — AFTERSHOCK*
* = festival appearance