Smokey Robinson Announces Exclusive Detroit Homecoming Concert

Smokey Robinson - Photo: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Smokey Robinson will play Detroit’s Fox Theatre on August 5, bringing him back to one of the most significant venues of his long concert career. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Fox has played a big role in Robinson’s musical history: As the scene of Motown’s popular revues in the ‘60s, it was a frequent stage for the singer-songwriter and his group the Miracles. More than two decades later, in November 1988, Robinson was the headlining attraction for the Fox’s grand reopening night, following the Ilitch family’s $12 million restoration of the 1928 venue.

The singer was born and raised in Detroit, and encouraged Berry Gordy to found Motown Records, which made Smokey Robinson a star. Robinson penned “Shop Around,” which performed by his group the Miracles became Motown’s first million-selling hit.

Other Robinson-penned Miracles hits include “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” “Ooo Baby Baby,” “The Tracks of My Tears,” “Going to a Go-Go,” “More Love,” “Tears of a Clown” (co-written with Stevie Wonder), and “I Second That Emotion.” Robinson’s success with Motown eventually led to him becoming vice president of the company.

Robinson is touring behind his new album, Gasms, which was released last month. It’s his first studio album of new material since 2009’s Time Flies When You’re Having Fun.

The singer is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame, and was a Kennedy Center Honors recipient in 2006.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Smokey Robinson, along with Carole King, Toby Keith and more will feature in the newly-expanded Songwriters Exhibit, which launched at the Grammy Museum on April 26, 2023.

For more than 50 years, the Songwriters Hall of Fame has honored and celebrated the greatest songwriters and composers of our time. The newly expanded traveling exhibit launches at the Grammy Museum on April 26, 2023 and will run through September 4, 2023.

Listen to the best of Smokey Robinson on Apple Music and Spotify.