Stormzy, OneRepublic, SPINALL, And More Announced To Perform At The 2022 MTV EMAs

Stormzy - Photo: Gus Stewart/Redferns

MTV has announced that Stormzy, GAYLE, OneRepublic, Kalush Orchestra, SPINALL, Äyanna, and Nasty C will take the stage on Sunday, November 13 at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany for the MTV EMA Awards.

The newly added acts join previously announced performers Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Gorillaz, Lewis Capaldi, and Muse.

Stormzy returns to the MTV EMA stage ahead of his highly anticipated third album release, This Is What I Mean. Stormzy is nominated for a 2022 MTV EMA for “Best Longform Video” for “Mel Made Me Do It.”

Last month, Stormzy unveiled “Hide & Seek,” the first official single taken from his upcoming album. The new project is set for global release on November 25 via 0207 Def Jam/Interscope Records.

Produced by PRGRSHN and P2J, “Hide & Seek” features additional vocals from British singer Äyanna and Nigerian singers Oxlade (currently making waves after his viral hit “KU LO SA”), and Teni, providing an emotive, soulful, and ethereal offering.

The track was accompanied by a beautiful visual directed by Meji Alabi. The video features British actress Saffron Hocking (best known for playing Lauren in the Netflix show Top Boy) and depicts Stormzy and Saffron as a couple in love. Together, they illustrate purity and the journey a young relationship often takes.

With the release of his third album, Stormzy stands not only as one of Britain’s most accomplished rappers, but one of its most accomplished musicians of any genre and a cultural icon. With his new record, he’s delivered an undeniable modern classic, effortlessly condensing a number of disparate styles and genres into music which thrillingly broaches any gap between soul, hip-hop, and more.

A bold, brave, and courageous leap forward from his critically acclaimed previous two No.1 records, Gang Signs & Prayer and Heavy Is The Head, this isn’t music simply for the pop charts but rather an intimate love letter to music. It’s an album that showcases intensely personal and lyrical themes which lay bare the vulnerabilities, regret, frailties, healing, joy, and triumph.

Pre-order This Is What I Mean.