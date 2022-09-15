Sublime Share New Music Video, Tease Upcoming Biopic

Sublime - Photo: Steve Eichner/WireImage

Deadline has revealed details on a forthcoming Sublime biopic. The film is in development at Sony Pictures with Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence attached to direct.

Ozark writer Chris Mundy is handling the script, and Sublime band members Bud Gaugh, Eric Wilson, and Troy and Jakob Nowell on behalf of Bradley Nowell’s estate are also involved.

Sublime - Waiting For My Ruca (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“Wow–we can’t believe this is finally happening and we couldn’t be more honored and excited to have the great Francis Lawrence and Chris Mundy telling our story. We are so grateful to Peter Paterno and Dave Kaplan/Surfdog for their years of persistence and vision in getting this film going and thankful to Sony’s 3000 Pictures and Chernin Entertainment for believing in us and getting it on the big screen,” said Sublime’s Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson, along with Bradley’s widow Troy Nowell and son Jake Nowell. “We know Bradley’s talent and spirit will be part of this incredible journey.”

“We’re thrilled Sublime’s insanely cool and important story will finally be told,” said manager Dave Kaplan. “They were fearless and pioneering in bringing together so many musical genres, cultures, and lifestyles during their short time as a band, and their music is still influencing musicians and artists to this day. Peter Paterno and I spent the last 6 years searching for the right partners and we are pinching ourselves with this “Dream Team” of Elizabeth Gabler and Marisa Paiva at 3000 Pictures, Francis Lawrence, Chris Mundy and the Chernin folks and can’t wait to see this film get made.”

It ’s an exciting day for Sublime fans, who have also been treated to a music video for “Waiting For My Ruca.” The visual, which accompanies the 40oz. To Freedom track, tells the story of a young girl meeting up with her partner while her mom dozes in her recliner. Watch the video above.

