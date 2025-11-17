Summer Walker Releases ‘Finally Over It’ And ‘FMT’ Video

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Summer Walker has dropped a new album. Finally Over It, Walker’s third studio album, is out now via LVRN/Interscope Records. Alongside the release, Walker shared an official music video for “FMT.”

Directed by Child, the “FMT” video takes place in a barren landscape as Summer communes with a group of women in a bath. “This water remembers your first cry, your first breath, and it knows the weight of my arms when they first held you, and now it learns to let you go,” an older woman tells her.

Finally Over It concludes a trilogy that began with 2019’s Over It and continued with 2021’s Still Over It, which gave the Atlanta-based R&B singer/songwriter her first No. 1 Album on the Billboard 200.

One cut off the album, “Heart of a Woman,” recently received two Grammy nominations for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song. The song’s video, co-starring Walker and rapper NLE Choppa, finds Walker reliving the same day three times in a loop after learning about her partner’s

infidelity.

Ahead of the album, Walker built viral hype with an inventive rollout that included a 90s-inspired hotline commercial, blurred digital covers across DSPs, and a lie detector test confirming fan-theories about who might appear on the album. She also launched the Finally Over It escape room in Atlanta and sent a Finally Over It dump truck on tour around the city to collect fans’ old belongings from ex-boyfriends.

Walker eventually revealed the album’s lineup with a wedding reception–themed seating chart and video. Among the producers and artist involved on Finally Over It are Chris Brown, Latto, Mariah the Scientist, Bryson Tiller, Teddy Swims, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Brent Faiyaz, 21 Savage, Anderson.Paak, The Dream, Jeremih, Troy Taylor, Bryan-Michael Cox, Nineteen85, Ant Clemons, Jean Baptiste, and more.

The 18-song album is structured into two sections, “For Better” and “For Worse.” Both emotional worlds explore the lessons of love, and reflect on self-worth, stability, and intimacy. Ahead of the release, Walker spoke on Instagram about the emotional realizations behind the project, saying, “I came out of my funk. I’m gonna live life to the fullest and get everything I deserve. It’s so freeing, and I can finally take the baggage off and just be happy.”

Order Summer Walker’s Finally Over It on vinyl or CD now.