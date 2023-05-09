The 58th ACM Awards: How To Watch The Show Hosted By Dolly Parton And Garth Brooks

ACM Awards - Photo: Courtesy of Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

The ACM Awards 2023 will be held at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, May 11. In collaboration with the Academy of Country Music and show producer MRC Live & Alternative, it will also be broadcast live exclusively via Prime Video for a global audience. Fans of country music across the globe will be wanting to tune in, so if you’re curious about how to watch, here’s how.

Live on Amazon Prime

The Academy of Country Music Awards will stream live worldwide on May 11 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

After the Live Show

The full rebroadcast will be available to watch after the show on Prime Video and will be available to stream the next day on Friday, May 12, starting at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on the Amazon Music App and for free on Amazon Freevee.

Who’s Hosting?

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will be MC’ing the event, with Parton also poised to close out the event when she hits the stage hit to debut the lead single from her highly awaited rock album, Rockstar.

Who’s Performing?

Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBryde, Parton, Jelly Roll, Ed Sheeran, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman will be hitting the stage. Recently announced special collaborations include Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood; Ashley McBryde featuring Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti, and John Osborne; Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina; and solo performances by this year’s top nominee HARDY and ACM Male Artist of the Year nominee Jordan Davis.

Who’s Presenting?

The list of presenters is extensive and includes Gabby Barrett, BRELAND, Brandy Clark, Jordan Davis, Mickey Guyton, Tyler Hubbard, Dustin Lynch, TJ Osborne, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, MacKenzie Porter, Dak Prescott, Emmitt Smith, Tanya Tucker, Keith Urban, and Trisha Yearwood.

