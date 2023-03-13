The Weeknd Wins Artist Of The Year And More At 2023 Juno Awards

The Weeknd – Photo: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

The Weeknd won Artist Of The Year and three other trophies at the 2023 Juno Awards in Alberta, Canada, this weekend (March 11).

The Juno Awards celebrates the best in Canadian music each year, with its awards split over multiple nights.

The Opening Night Awards, a gala industry dinner, took place on Saturday at the Edmonton Convention Centre. Although The Weeknd was not present in person, he was honored with the awards for Artist Of The Year, Songwriter Of The Year, Single Of The for “Sacrifice,” and Pop Album for Dawn FM.

The victories now make the star the joint second-most-awarded artist in the Juno Awards’ history. He is level with Bryan Adams on 21 wins. The current record holder is Anne Murray, who has won 25 times at the awards ceremony.

The 2023 Juno Awards will hold the second part of its ceremony tonight (13), with the show broadcast on TV. The Weeknd is still in the running for TikTok Juno Fan Choice and Album Of The Year.

Earlier this month, the global superstar shared his first live album, Live At SoFi Stadium. The record captures the second of two dates at the Los Angeles venue that were held last year and serves as an audio accompaniment to the recent concert film of the same name.

Live At SoFi Stadium boasts 31 tracks pulling from across the artist’s acclaimed back catalog. It also features a guest appearance from Ty Dolla $ign, who joined the star for a performance of “Oh Nah.”

Meanwhile, The Weeknd mastermind Abel Tesfaye is set to make his feature-length acting debut in a currently-untitled movie. He will star alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, while Trey Edward Shults will direct. Shults, Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim co-wrote the script together, while Tesfaye has recruited frequent collaborator, composer, and producer Oneohtrix Point Never (AKA Daniel Lopatin) to score the film with him.

