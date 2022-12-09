The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’ Earns One Billion YouTube Views

The Weeknd, ‘Save Your Tears’ - Photo: YouTube/XO/Republic Records

The Weeknd continues to rack up YouTube streams, with the video for his iconic “Save Your Tears” track crossing the one billion view threshold. The video becomes the fifth visual in his catalog to earn this honor. “Save Your Tears” was released as the fourth single from The Weeknd’s After Hours.

“Save Your Tears,” the video for which finds the singer’s look changing drastically because a number of plastic surgeries, was a smash upon its arrival. Industry body IFPI announced that the winner of 2021’s IFPI Global Digital Single Award was The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears.” It made the Canadian star the first artist to win the award two years in a row, after “Blinding Lights” took the title for 2020.

The award recognizes the bestselling single in the world across the year in all digital formats. These include paid subscription streaming, ad-supported platforms, and single-track downloads and streams.

“It has been another brilliant year for The Weeknd and ‘Save Your Tears’ has unquestionably been one of the world’s most loved songs,” said Frances Moore, Chief Executive of IFPI. “We’d like to send huge congratulations to The Weeknd and all of his team on winning our Global Digital Single of The Year Award for the second year in a row – an incredible achievement.”

Also in 2021, Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, released its annual year-end look back on music video viewership. Both worldwide and in the U.S., The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” topped the list with 615M views globally, and 102.9M views in the U.S.

Released at the top of 2021, “Save Your Tears” popularity was fueled by The Weeknd’s massively successful Superbowl performance, a slew of Billboard Music Awards, Juno Awards, and BRIT Awards wins and more, resulting in a standout year for the star.

