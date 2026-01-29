SIGN UP

The Wood Brothers Announce North American Tour Dates

The roots band is hitting the road tonight, starting in Atlanta.

The Wood Brothers
Cover: Courtesy of Blue Note Records

The Wood Brothers are kicking off 2026 with their North American tour in support of their latest album, Puff of Smoke. The trek began on Jan. 29 in Atlanta and heads to cities like Orlando, Charlotte, Nashville, Houston, Portland, and San Francisco before wrapping on May 9 in Vancouver, Canada.

Along with performing tunes from Puff of Smoke, The Wood Brothers will also be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Ways Not to Lose. Joining the trio on the road are opening acts multi-instrumentalist Ric Robertson, Americana/Indie singer Elizabeth Moen, and Americana singer-songwriter Katie Pruitt. The general on-sale began on January 16, and tickets are still available on the band’s official website.


The Wood Brothers is a roots band featuring brothers Chris on bass and Oliver Wood on acoustic and electric guitars, as well as multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix. Formed in 2004 in New York City, the trio got signed to Blue Note Records and released their first album, Ways Not To Lose, in 2006. In 2019, the band’s One Drop of Truth received a Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album.

Before The Wood Brothers, Chris Wood formed Medeski Martin & Wood alongside John Medeski on keyboards and Billy Martin on drums, in 1991. The band is known for its avant-garde approach to jazz, often incorporating funk and hip-hop inspirations. In 1992, they released their debut album Notes from the Underground. The band’s last release was 2018’s Omnisphere live album, recorded alongside the Alarm Will Sound orchestra.

This month, Medeski Martin & Wood’s Tonic joined the Blue Note Records’ Classic Vinyl series. The live album was recorded at the Tonic music venue in New York City in 1999 and was released the following year. The album, recorded in front of a 150-person audience, featured the trio’s originals as well as covers of Lee Morgan’s “Afrique,” Bud Powell’s “Buster Rides Again,” John Coltrane’s “Your Lady,” and their rendition of the 1960s rock standard “Hey Joe.”

Find out more about the tour here.

Miles Davis Birth Of The Cool
‘Birth Of The Cool’: How Miles Davis Started A Jazz Revolution
The Best Music Videos of the 00s: A Decade Like No Other
The Best Music Videos of the 00s: A Decade Like No Other
Fania Records Story featured image 1000
Fania Records: How A New York Label Took Salsa To The World
