Thurston Moore To Capture ‘Whirlwind Of Experiences’ In ‘Sonic Life’ Memoir

Thurston Moore has announced the publication this fall of his memoir, to be titled Sonic Life. The former vocalist and guitarist with Sonic Youth will have the autobiography published on October 24 by Doubleday Books in the US and Faber & Faber in the UK.

“Sonic Life tells the story of my childhood and teenage years,” wrote Moore on Facebook, “as I fell in love with music (for the most part unbridled rock’n’roll) and how it drove me to New York City, where I would co-found Sonic Youth. It’s an adventure that would take me around the globe throughout the 1980s, 90s, and onward, engaging with the magic music of visionaries, artists, and wild angels turning the world on its ear.”

He went on: “This book has been ages in the making, the product of intensive research and deep dives into my memories and emotions. I believe I’ve been able to capture the whirlwind of experiences that being in Sonic Youth entailed, as well as the creative communities that we found ourselves a part of, first in New York’s punk and no wave scenes, and later in the world of underground and alternative rock and the universe of music beyond category. In some ways it barely scrapes the surface, but I’m proud of it and anxious to hear what everyone thinks.”

Moore promised a number of special events “and a slew of other surprises” around the book, of which some signed copies can be pre-ordered via Miami-based Books & Books. He added: “So keep your eyes peeled, ears flapping, all receptors tuned – time to let this baby rip!

He also quoted “a few writers I admire” who have read the book and offered testimonials, including Colson Whitehead (“This is history – scuffed, slightly bent, plenty noisy, and indispensable”), Neil Zink (“A raw, rollicking document”), and Hilton Als (“Essential reading – a moving meditation by a creative force”).

