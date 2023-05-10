Time Lapse Video Goes Behind The Scenes At Roxy Music Reunion Tour

Roxy Music on the 50th Anniversary Tour at London's O2 Arena. Photo: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

A time lapse video of one of the shows on Roxy Music’s 50th Anniversary Tour in 2022 has been shared on the group’s official YouTube channel.

Shop the best of Roxy Music’s discography on vinyl.

Created by video director Steve Price, it’s a remarkable capsule, in just 1’41”, of the immense production involved in staging a modern-day rock show. Flashing before our eyes, we see the entire stage rig being assembled, the audience arriving, the concert itself, and the “tearing down” that follows every show, unseen by the now-departed faithful.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 13-date itinerary played first in North America, opening in Toronto on September 7 last year. After shows in Washington, at Madison Square Garden in New York, and seven more American cities, it came to Europe, for dates in Glasgow, Manchester, and a finale at London’s O2 Arena on October 14.

Roxy Music 50th Anniversary show Time Lapse

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The shows featured a large selection of Roxy favorites, including hit singles such as “Virginia Plain,” ”Oh Yeah,” ”Dance Away,” ”Same Old Scene,” ”More Than This,” ”Avalon,” ”Love Is The Drug,” and “Jealous Guy,” and beloved album tracks including ”Re-Make/Re-Model,” ”Ladytron,” ”In Every Dream Home A Heartache,” and ”Do The Strand.”

“It’s all in the past now, but has any other band made the future look and sound such fun?” asked Malcolm Jack in The Guardian, reviewing the OVO Hydro show in Glasgow. Variety’s A.D. Amorosi wrote that, at Philadelphia’s Mann Center for the Performing Arts, the band “proved they still could make music that was elegant, eerie, eloquent and emotional.”

Kevin E.G. Perry, reviewing the Forum show in Los Angeles for The Independent, noted: “Over the course of a two-hour set, the band ably demonstrate why their impact has lasted despite often ambivalent initial album sales…a soaring version of 1975’s ‘Love Is The Drug’ sparks a singalong before 1973’s ‘Do The Strand’ brings the show to a triumphant close.”

Buy the half-speed remaster of The Best of Roxy Music.