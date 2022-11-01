Years & Years Shares Version Of Crystal Waters’ ‘100% Pure Love’

Years & Years - Photo: Courtesy of Polydor Records

Years & Years has released a brand new version of Crystal Waters’ iconic “100% Pure Love,” available now on Polydor Records.

The track is set to soundtrack Target’s 2022 holiday ad campaign and continues a whirlwind year for Olly Alexander in the wake of the No.1 third album, Night Call.

Years & Years - 100% Pure Love (Official Visualiser)

Reimagining the Crystal Waters dance-pop classic in Years & Years’ own, instantly-identifiable style, Olly Alexander comments: “I knew right away that I wanted to work with Georgia and Mark Ralph to bring this cover to life. Crystal’s vocal in the original is so captivating, she has such a special energy and that really inspired me when I came to record my vocals. I’m really hoping people enjoy it, it has such a positive message and liberating feel to it…I love it!”

Years & Years’ widely-acclaimed The Night Call Tour continues this month with dates across Australia, following appearances this summer ranging from Olly’s incredible Glastonbury performance to a homecoming show at London’s Wembley Arena. Bringing the subversive, hedonistic and ultimately feel-good world around his new music to light, the UK leg of The Night Call Tour also featured a first-of-its-kind, all-queer lineup of talent–befitting Years & Years’ trailblazing influence on modern pop.

The singer, actor, fashion icon, and cultural vanguard has now earned five Brit Award nominations, surpassed 4.4 billion global streams, and made headlines around the world with award-winning TV show, It’s A Sin.

Back in March, Alexander delivered a fresh remix of his hit single, “Sweet Talker,” courtesy of the award-winning Leeds-based producer and DJ, Hot Since 82. While the original mix of “Sweet Talker” offers plenty of high-energy moments, Hot Since 82’s reimagined version transforms the song into a euphoric club hit, complete with sporadic vocal samples.

Originally released in November 2021, the synth-heavy “Sweet Talker” found Alexander collaborating with Galantis, the best-selling collaborative project led by Christian Karlsson aka Bloodshy (Katy Perry, Little Mix, Britney Spears, Madonna). Ahead of partnering with Hot Since 82, Alexander previously enlisted dance producer Navos to create a heightened, hypnotic remix of “Sweet Talker,” which coincided with the release of Years & Years’ third studio album, Night Call.

Buy or stream Years & Years remix of “100% Pure Love.”