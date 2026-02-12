The 120 Best Blues Albums: Classic Records You Need To Hear

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

A list of the best blues albums ever? We’ve set ourselves another, almost, impossible challenge. As usual, we haven’t just dreamed up this list; we’ve trawled the net and looked through numerous magazines and books to try to get a consensus as to what the best blues albums are.

Well, have we succeeded? We are surprised by the breadth of the blues, as well as the sheer number of different blues styles that are represented here. There’s the jazz end of the blues; folk blues; blues rock; straight forward, honest to goodness, down home blues; Chicago blues; British blues; country blues; as well as white men playing the blues.

Most fans of the blues recognize that it is something that is, as often as not, best played live and there are some cracking performances included. There’s Lightnin’ Hopkins, Cream, Muddy Waters, B.B. King, The Allman Brothers, Jimmy Reed along with Mike Bloomfield and Al Kooper, which gives you an idea of the scope of this list.

There are blues albums that everyone acknowledges as among the best – Robert Johnson’s King of The Delta Blues Singers, Junior Wells’s Hoodoo Man Blues, Albert King’s Born Under a Bad Sign, and Magic Sam’s West Side Soul. Then there are some albums that you may not know, like Blind Mississippi Morris’s Back Porch Blues, Koerner, Ray & Glover’s Blues, Rags and Hollers, and Tampa Red’s Don’t Tampa With the Blues; they are all equally worthy of inclusion.

We have given you our list of the best blues albums alphabetically, having given up trying to number. Suffice to say, every album here should be in any discerning blues fan’s collection. How many do you have? And just as importantly, what have we missed? Let us know in the comments below.

Albert Collins: Ice Pickin’ (Alligator, 1978)

Born Albert Gene Drewery in Texas and nicknamed “The Ice Man,” Collins was a cousin of blues maven Lightnin’ Hopkins but was inspired to sing and take up the guitar after hearing a John Lee Hooker record. A compelling synthesis of seasoned blues standards (Johnny “Guitar” Watson’s “Too Tired”) and potent original material (“Avalanche”), Ice Pickin’ was Collins’ sixth long-player and, arguably, his best. With its searing fretboard licks, the album is a quintessential example of the guitarist’s flamboyant electric blues style.

Key Track: “Avalanche”

Albert Collins, Robert Cray, and Johnny Copeland: Showdown! (Alligator, 1985)

A feel-good collaboration between two Texas veteran guitar slingers and newcomer, Cray, Showdown! begins with an electrifying version of T-Bone Walker’s “T-Bone Shuffle” setting the tone for what is a thoroughly enjoyable blues summit characterized by some exceptional guitar playing. Though there’s a competitive aspect to the album, it’s notable for an absence of macho posturing, with each musician seemingly content to share the spotlight with his fellow blues brother. Showdown! deservedly won a Grammy in 1986, and is clearly among the best blues albums ever.

Key Track: “Lion’s Den”

Born Under A Bad Sign (with Stevie Ray Vaughan) (Album Version)

Albert King: Born Under A Bad Sign (Stax, 1967)

The Memphis-based Stax label was synonymous with earthy southern R&B but in 1967 it racked-up several blues hit singles thanks to Mississippi-born singer/guitarist Albert King. Though famed for its classic title cut (a superstitious ode co-written by Booker T. Jones of the famous Bluff City R&B quartet, Booker T & The MG’s), Born Under A Bad Sign also included King’s smash singles “Laundromat Blues,” “Cold Feet,” and “Crosscut Saw.” The album would prove a touchstone for southern electric blues, influencing the likes of Otis Rush, Jimi Hendrix, and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Key Track: “Born Under A Bad Sign”

Albert King: King Of The Blues Guitar (Atlantic, 1969)

Affectionately nicknamed the “Velvet Bulldozer” due to his silky smooth voice and imposing physique (he stood 6’4” tall and reputedly weighed 250lbs), Albert King rose to fame in the second half of the 1960s with his Born Under A Bad Sign album. The title song appeared on this compilation, a 10-track overview of his Stax-era recordings, including assorted singles, B-sides, and album tracks. It remains a go-to compilation for those wishing to get acquainted with King’s 60s oeuvre.

Key Track: “(I Love) Lucy”

Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated: R&B From The Marquee (Ace Of Clubs, 1962)

Though born in Paris to Austrian and Greek parents, Korner became one of the prime movers and shakers of the influential British blues scene in the 1960s. Formed in 1961, Korner’s band Blues Incorporated recorded R&B From The Marquee in a London studio with vocals shared between Cyril Davies and Long John Baldry on a meld of blues covers and original material. The album marked a watershed moment for the British music scene, sparking a blues-rock explosion.

Key Track: “I Got My Mojo Working”

Aretha Franklin: The Delta Meets Detroit: Aretha’s Blues (Rhino, 1998)

Though she was reared on gospel music and grew up singing in church, the late “Queen of Soul,” Aretha Franklin, was no stranger to the blues, or what God-fearing Christian folk called “The Devil’s Music.” This compilation draws on bluesy gems from the Memphis-born diva’s Atlantic repertoire, including inspired renditions of “Today I Sing The Blues,” B.B. King’s 1969 smash, “The Thrill Is Gone,” and Cecil Gant’s 1944 hit, “I Wonder.”

Key Track: “Pitiful”

B.B. King: Singin’ The Blues (Crown, 1957)

Riley B. King is more familiar to blues fans as B. B. King, the Mississippi-born singer and guitarist who was born on a cotton plantation. He scored four US R&B chart-toppers in the 1950s and remained popular throughout his long and storied career. This, his debut LP, collected together some of King’s seminal big hits for the Bihari brothers’ RPM label. They included the classic “3 O’Clock Blues” – a slow nocturnal ballad penned by Lowell Fulson – “You Know I Love You,” and ‘Please Love Me.”

Key Track: “3 O’Clock Blues”

B. B. King: Live In Cook County Jail (ABC, 1971)

One of the Mississippi blues maestro’s more unusual live performances was this one, recorded on September 10, 1970, at an outdoor concert within the walls of a large Chicago penitentiary, where he played to an audience of over 2,000 prison inmates. Backed by a band with horns, King is in majestic form, serving up some of his most famous numbers, including his then-recent hit, “The Thrill Is Gone,” and a medley of his big 1950s R&B hits. The album topped the US R&B charts but proved to be King’s only No. 1 LP.

Key Track: “Every Day I Have The Blues”

B. B. King: Live At The Regal (ABC-Paramount, 1965)

King was a year shy of his 40th birthday when he performed in front of adoring, screaming fans on November 21, 1964, at one of his favorite venues: Chicago’s Regal Theater. It was the singer/guitarist’s first-ever live recording and captured him at the peak of his powers, counterpointing his passionate vocals with stinging guitar lines. Live At The Regal is widely considered one of the best blues albums of all time and purportedly had a profound influence on British guitarists Eric Clapton and Mark Knopfler.

Key Track: “How Blue Can You Get”

Bessie Smith: The Complete Recordings, Vol. 1 (Columbia, 1991)

Known as the “Empress of the Blues,” the highly influential Bessie Smith patented a distinctively earthy and soulful vocal style that brought her much fame and wealth in the 1920s. She cut a slew of memorable 78-rpm singles that included the chart-topping, “Down Hearted Blues” – featuring just piano accompaniment – from 1923, which is one of the numerous highlights of a 2-CD retrospective that stands as a monument to Smith’s remarkable legacy. Among those influenced by her were Dinah Washington and Janis Joplin.

Key Track: “T’Aint Nobody’s Business If I Do”

Big Bill Broonzy: The Big Bill Broonzy Story (Verve Folkways, 1961)

Big Bill Broonzy’s career as a blues singer took him on a remarkable odyssey, from the brutal cotton fields of the deep American south to the rarefied ambience of European concert halls. On this, an epic five-LP final album recorded a year before his death at age 64, Broonzy not only performed some of his signature tunes with guitar accompaniment – including “Key To The Highway” and “South Bound Train” – but also talked at length about his life. What resulted was a fascinating and insightful aural document that commemorated a singer who bridged the divide between rural and urban blues styles.

Key Track: “Southbound Train”

I Didn't Know What Time It Was

Big Joe Williams – Hand Me Down My Old Walking Stick (Liberty, 1968)

This Mississippi delta blues man’s immortality largely rests on his influential 1935 recording “Baby Please Don’t Go,” which spawned almost a hundred different interpretations, including hit versions by the rock bands Them and AC/DC. Williams, whose trademark was playing a custom-built nine-string guitar, was 65 when he recorded this LP in London during the fall of 1968 under the supervision of Mike Batt (who would later find fame writing “Bright Eyes” for Art Garfunkel and leading the novelty group, The Wombles). The session features the veteran bluesman alone in the studio accompanying his strident vocals with slide guitar chords that exude a visceral rawness. The UK version of this classic album included Williams delivering a fiery version of his iconic “Baby Please Don’t Go.” A masterclass in delta blues.

Key Track: “Baby Please Don’t Go”

Big Mama Thornton – Jail (Vanguard, 1975)

From Montgomery, Alabama, Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton is a one-hit-wonder whose claim to fame was her two-million-selling single, “Hound Dog,” a Leiber-Stoller tune which spent seven weeks at the summit of the US R&B chart in 1953 and was later covered by Elvis Presley. She included a rip-roaring version of the tune on this stupendous live album, recorded in two locations: in front of inmates at Monroe State Prison and Oregon State Reformatory. Thornton is in imperious form here, blazing through her material like wildfire eating up a forest. Musical support comes from James “Harmonica” Smith and saxophonist Bill Potter, who light up “Little Red Rooster,” the slow-burning “Rock Me Baby” and “Ball ‘N’ Chain.” The set ends with a rousing gospel number: Edwin Hawkins’ “Oh Happy Day.”

Key Track: “Hound Dog”

Billie Holiday: Songs For Distingue Lovers (Verve, 1958)

Though considered a jazz singer, Baltimore-born Billie Holiday (real name Eleanor Fagan) was well-versed in the language of the blues, with its bittersweet cadences and themes of bad luck, heartbreak, and disappointment. This Norman Granz-helmed late 50s session features the husky tenor saxophone of Ben Webster and finds Holiday putting her indelible stamp on a selection of jazz standards where she marries jazz sophistication with the deep emotional sincerity of blues music.

Key Track: “I Didn’t Know What Time It Was”

Blind Blake: Ragtime Guitar’s Foremost Fingerpicker (Yazoo, 1984)

A sightless singer who accompanied his smooth voice with rhythmically-flowing acoustic guitar lines, “Blind” Arthur Blake was a pioneer of the east coast Piedmont blues style, renowned for its ornate, ragtime-style, finger-picking. This posthumous album collected some of Blake’s best sides he recorded for the Paramount label between 1926 and 1932. Those who fell under Blake’s spell included the Reverend Gary Davis, Ry Cooder, and Ralph McTell.

Key Track: “Diddie Wah Diddie”

Blind Boy Fuller: Truckin’ My Blues Away (Yazoo, 1978)

From North Carolina, Fuller (real name Fulton Allen) was an exponent of Piedmont blues, a US east coast style defined by guitar finger-picking that was influenced by the jaunty rhythms of ragtime music. He was born with an eye condition that resulted in total blindness by the time he was 21, but it didn’t curtail his ability to make music and in the 1930s he was a prolific recording artist, cutting some 120 sides that were released by a variety of labels. Fourteen of them can be found on this superb introductory compilation from 1978 (housed within an eye-catching Robert Crumb-drawn cover) which spans the years 1935 to 1939 and functions as a compelling showcase of Fuller’s unique singing and guitar playing. Amongst its gems is the carefree title song, the earthy “I Crave Pigmeat” with washboard accompaniment, and the storytelling ballad “Homesick and Lonesome Blues,” a vehicle for Fuller’s scything slide guitar.

Key Track: “Truckin’ My Blues Away”

Blind Gary Davis: Harlem Street Singer (Bluesville, 1960)

An influential purveyor of Piedmont blues who was blind from early childhood and famed for his fluid finger-picking style, South Carolina-born Davis was 64 when he recorded this seminal album in 1960 at the dawn of a folk revival. By then, Davis – who was proficient on the banjo, guitar, and harmonica – had been a minister for 30 years and had a string of recordings to his name that stretched back to the 1930s. Blessed with a raspy soulful voice, which he accompanies with intricate acoustic guitar filigrees, Davis serves up 12 tunes on this intimate solo recital that bridge the divide between country blues and gospel music. The album’s opening song “Samson & Delilah” was later covered by Peter, Paul & Mary and the Grateful Dead.

Key Track: “Let Us Get Together Right Down Here”

Blind Lemon Jefferson: The Folk Blues of Blind Lemon Jefferson (Riverside, 1954)

Dubbed the “Father of Texas Blues,” visually-impaired Jefferson honed his craft on city street corners, playing for small change from passersby. He only started recording three years before his death, initially cutting gospel songs for the Paramount label. The eight selections on this LP released 25 years after his demise were recorded in Chicago and showcased his plaintive high voice and intricate guitar accompaniment. Lead Belly, Josh White, and B. B. King were among those influenced by Jefferson.

Key Track: “That Black Snake Moan No. 2”

Blind Mississippi Morris (& Brad Webb): Back Porch Blues (Mempho, 1999)

Losing his eyesight to congenital glaucoma, Mississippi-born Morris (real name Morris Cummings) is a cousin of Chicago blues maven, Willie Dixon. Famed for his harmonica prowess and stentorian vocals, Morris joined forces with Memphis guitarist/producer Brad Webb for Back Porch Blues, a collection of eleven, raw, self-penned songs that stayed true to the delta blues tradition.

Key Track: “Mysterious Woman”

Blind Willie Johnson: The Complete Blind Willie Johnson (Columbia/Legacy, 1993)

With his raw, hoarse growl of a voice and searing slide guitar accompaniment, Johnson pioneered a unique blues style in Texas that also referenced gospel music. His recording career was spectacularly brief – from 1927 to 1930 – but his influence has been long-lasting (Robert Johnson and Howlin’ Wolf took note of his guitar style while Bob Dylan and Led Zeppelin covered his songs). Everything that Johnson recorded is on this 30-track compilation, a compelling testament to his genius. It’s hard to imagine a list of the best blues albums without this one.

Key Track: “It’s Nobody’s Fault But Mine”

Blind Willie McTell: The Definitive Blind Willie McTell (Columbia/Legacy, 1994)

Paid tribute to by Bob Dylan (via his 1983 song, “Blind Willie McTell”) and covered by The Allman Brothers Band (“Statesboro Blues”), Georgia-born McTell recorded under several aliases, including Blind Sammy, Hot Shot Willie, and Barrelhouse Sammy. Distinguished by fleet-of-finger 12-string guitar work, McTell’s unique Piedmont blues style is showcased on this magnificent 41-song compilation that contains the seminal tunes “Broke Down Engine Blues” and “Southern Can Mama.”

Key Track: “Broke Down Engine”

Bo Diddley: His Best (Chess, 1997)

From McComb, Mississippi, Ellas Otha Bates is better known as Bo Diddley, a much-decorated rhythm and blues pioneer whose influence helped to shape the landscapes of rock and pop. His Best rounded up twenty of Diddley’s most popular and commercially successful tunes for the Chicago Chess label, which was the singer/guitarist’s recording home between 1955 and 1974. Highlights include the US R&B chart-topper, “Bo Diddley,” it’s B-side “I’m A Man,” and “Road Runner.”

Key Track: “Bo Diddley”

Bobby “Blue” Bland: The Voice (Duke Recordings 1959-69) (Ace, 1991)

Born Robert Brooks in Tennessee, the perennially popular Bland was a constant presence in the American R&B singles chart between 1957 and 1985, scoring three chart-toppers. One of them, the iconic “I Pity The Fool,” features on this 26-track retrospective focusing on his work for the Memphis Duke imprint, which also includes the hits “Cry Cry Cry,” “Don’t Cry No More,” and “Turn On Your Love Light.” Admired by Van Morrison and Simply Red’s Mick Hucknall, Bland won many awards and muddied the boundaries between rhythm and blues and soul music.

Key Track: “I Pity The Fool”

Bonnie Raitt: Give It Up (Warner Bros. 1972)

Though she comes from Burbank, California, Bonnie Raitt is a soulful singer and bottleneck guitarist whose music is steeped in the delta blues sound. Before she achieved significant pop/rock crossover success, Raitt’s early albums – like this one, only her second long-player – were an eclectic mix of blues, antique jazz, folk, and singer-songwriter pop. Though she was only 23 at the time, Raitt shows a remarkable musical maturity, convincingly uniting disparate styles via her passion for the music.

Key Track: “Love Me Like A Man”

Stone Crazy

Buddy Guy: I Was Walking Through The Woods (Chess, 1970)

George “Buddy” Guy is a Louisiana-born singer with a declamatory vocal style who is much-admired for his pyrotechnical electric guitar playing. He began his career in 1959 for a small Chicago indie label called Artistic before joining Chess a year later, where he stayed until 1970. This album collected together some of Guy’s best Chess sides, including “First Time I Met The Blues, “ and his 1962 US R&B hit, “Stone Crazy.” Windy City electric blues at its visceral, compelling finest, it clearly stands among the best blues albums ever.

Key Track: “Stone Crazy”

Canned Heat: Boogie With Canned Heat (Liberty, 1968)

The sophomore album by a Los Angeles quintet formed in 1965, Boogie With Canned Heat contained Canned Heat’s Top 10 US single, “On The Road Again,” a chugging blues groove flecked with Alan Wilson’s piquant harmonica wails. Other standouts included “Fried Hockey Boogie” and the anti-drug message song, “Amphetamine Annie.” Though considered a rock group and beloved by the hippies and Woodstock generation, Canned Heat’s musical DNA was deeply rooted in the blues.

Key Track: “On The Road Again”

Champion Jack Dupree: Blues From The Gutter (Atlantic, 1958)

A singer and pianist born William Suppree into a New Orleans family with African and Cherokee ancestry, Dupree scored a Top 10 US R&B hit in 1955 with “Walking The Blues.” He is best remembered, though, for the LP, Blues From The Gutter, recorded three years later. A collection of rollicking Big Easy barrelhouse piano tunes, the album spotlights Dupree’s singular blues style with its distinctive New Orleans slant.

Key Track: “T. B. Blues”

Strange Land

Charles Brown: Driftin’ Blues, The Best Of Charles Brown (EMI, 1992)

Between 1949 and 1952, this Texas-born chemistry teacher-turned-singer/pianist racked up 12 Top 20 US R&B chart entries, including two number ones, “Trouble Blues” and “Black Night.” With his velvety tone and smooth phrasing, Brown brought a sense of urban sophistication to the blues; initially, as part of Johnny Moore’s Blazers, a Los Angeles-based trio who scored a No. 2 R&B hit in 1946 with “Driftin’ Blues.” Two years later, Brown – who had a profound influence on a young Ray Charles – went solo and recorded for the Aladdin label. This 20-track retrospective includes all of Brown’s early hits and essential sides; his specialty was desolate nocturnal ballads, like “In The Evening When The Sun Goes Down,” “Evening Shadows,” and “Lonesome Feeling,” where he accompanies his soothing, soulful voice with bluesy piano fills.

Key Track: “Black Night”

Charley Musselwhite: Stand Back! Here Comes Charley Musselwhite’s South Side Band (Vanguard, 1967)

A revered harmonica player and singer from Mississippi, Musselwhite made his debut with this classic album, which blurred the narrow divide between blues and rock music, especially on boogie-based songs such as “Chicken Shack.” The 12-song set mainly contained original material but also included a haunting blues reconfiguration of jazzman Duke Pearson’s “Cristo Redemptor”(sic). Despite being his first recording venture, the album remains a go-to entry in Musselwhite’s extensive catalogue.

Key Track: “Strange Land”

Charley Patton: Complete Recordings: 1929-1934 (JSP, 2002)

Charley Patton was arguably the most significant architect of the influential Mississippi delta blues style and also recorded under the names The Masked Marvel and Elder J J Hadley. He enjoyed a brief recording career but made a lasting impact with the 51 songs he recorded for Paramount in a fertile period between 1929 and 1934. With his booming sepulchral voice and bare slide guitar accompaniment, Patton established a musical approach that would prove inspirational and become the stylistic blueprint for many bluesmen that would come in his wake, including Robert Johnson and Howlin’ Wolf.

Key Track: “Down The Dirt Road Blues”

Chris Barber, Ottilie Patterson & The Blues Band: Good Mornin’ Blues (Columbia, 1965)

A noted British bandleader and trad jazz trombonist, Barber was a seminal figure of the UK music scene in the 1950s and 60s, helping to light the touchpaper to Britain’s skiffle movement and also the rhythm and blues-fueled beat group boom. On Good Mornin’ Blues, Barber’s band features Northern Irish singer/songwriter, Ottilie Patterson, as well as London jazz saxophone legend, Ronnie Scott, on a selection of material that ranges from Lead Belly’s title song and Lionel Hampton’s “Hamp’s Blues” to originals by Barber and Patterson.

Key Track: “Good Mornin’ Blues”

Sweet Little Sixteen

Chuck Berry: One Dozen Berrys (Chess, 1958)

The poet laureate of rock and roll and high priest of rhythm and blues, St. Louis-born Charles “Chuck” Berry was an eloquent black songwriter whose songs articulated the aspirations of white teenage America. His R&B chart-topper, “Sweet Little Sixteen,” is one of the standout cuts on the guitar-toting, duck-walking tunesmith’s second album, One Dozen Berrys. The single’s B-side, “Reelin’ & Rockin” – later recorded by The Rolling Stones – also featured alongside the Top 10 US hit, “Rock & Roll Music.”

Key Track: “Sweet Little Sixteen”

Clarence ‘Gatemouth’ Brown: The Original Peacock Recordings (Rounder, 1983)

From Vinton, Louisiana, but raised in Texas, Brown was a multi-instrumentalist who, inspired by axe-slinger, T-Bone Walker, began his career playing blazing electric guitar. He patented an eclectic yet distinctive sound that was an amalgam of blues, country, Cajun, jazz, and R&B styles. Arguably his most remarkable work was for Don Robey’s Houston-based Peacock label, where he recorded a string of superb singles between 1949 and 1959. They included “My Time Is Expensive,” “Okie Dokie Stomp” and ‘Midnight Hour,” all present on this ace retrospective.

Key Track: “My Time Is Expensive”

Crossroads (Live)

Cream: Wheels Of Fire (Polydor, 1968)

Comprising ex-Yardbirds guitarist, Eric Clapton, along with bassist Jack Bruce and flamboyant drummer, Ginger Baker, Cream was a volatile but progressive supergroup whose rule at the pinnacle of British blues-rock tree was short but eventful. Topping the US pop charts, Wheels Of Fire was the power trio’s third long-player: a sprawling double album combining studio material with tracks recorded live in San Francisco. Incendiary covers of tunes by Albert King, Howlin’ Wolf, Willie Dixon, and Robert Johnson reflected the group’s debt to the many American blues artists that had inspired them to make music.

Key Track: “Crossroads”

Derek and The Dominos: Layla, And Other Assorted Love Songs (ATCO, 1970)

Between 1966 and 1970, guitarist Eric Clapton seemed addicted to the supergroup concept, appearing in Cream, Blind Faith, and the Anglo-American aggregation, Derek & The Dominos, in quick succession. The latter group, a one-album-wonder featuring members of Delaney & Bonny & Friends and Allman Brothers’ guitarist, Duane Allman, recorded a double LP in Miami with Atlantic Records’ Tom Dowd producing. The presence of Big Bill Broonzy’s “Key To The Highway” and Chuck Willis’ “It’s Too Late” honors the group’s blues roots though it’s an original tune, “Layla” that won the critical plaudits. The apotheosis of blues-rock.

Key Track: “Layla”

Dinah Washington: Sings Bessie Smith (EmArcy, 1958)

Born Ruth Lee Jones in Alabama, Washington possessed a distinctive voice defined by clear diction and a tart, bittersweet tone. Though she was dubbed “Queen of the Blues,” she was a versatile singer grounded in earthy rhythm and blues. She paid tribute to one of her idols, Bessie Smith, with this New Orleans-style album, which included reworkings of the Smith favorites “Send Me To The ‘Lectric Chair” and “Backwater Blues.”

Key Track: “After You’ve Gone”

Earl Hooker – The Genius Of Earl Hooker (Cuca, 1967)

A self-taught guitarist who initially preferred not to sing because of a speech impediment, Earl Zebedee Hooker was the cousin of fellow Mississippian, the more famous John Lee Hooker. After toiling as a street musician in Chicago, Hooker began playing in clubs and eventually cut some singles – one of which, the instrumental “Blue Guitar” became the basis of Muddy Waters’ 1962 single, “You Shook Me.” With his reputation blossoming – he guested on a Beatles’ TV special in the US – Hooker’s debut LP followed in 1967 for the Wisconsin indie label, Cuca, and contained a dozen self-written instrumentals which highlighted his guitar’s stinging attack and lucid tone. The two James Brown-tinged tracks “The Screwdriver” and “Two Bugs In A Rug” with their funky undertows, showed that Hooker was hip to new developments in R&B, which gave his music a fierce contemporary edge.

Key Track: “Two Bugs In A Rug”

Elmore James: The Sky Is Crying (Rhino, 1993)

Mississippi born and bred, James sang in a brash, declamatory style and played a mean slide guitar. He patented an earthy electric delta blues sound that was inspired by Robert Johnson (whom he knew) and Tampa Red. Under the name Elmo James, he scored a Top 10 R&B hit with a searing cover of Johnson’s “Dust My Broom” for the Trumpet label in 1952. The track was included on this retrospective, alongside a clutch of singles recorded for other indie labels during the 50s and early 60s, including “I Believe,” “Done Somebody Wrong,” and “The Sky Is Crying.” James’ music exerted a significant influence on the Rolling Stones during the British group’s early years.

Key Track: “Shake Your Money Maker”

Eric Clapton: From The Cradle (Reprise, 1994)

Regarded as one of the best guitarists of all-time, Clapton paid tribute to his blues roots with this, his thirteenth solo studio LP. On it, he interpreted material made famous by American bluesmen Muddy Waters, Tampa Red, Otis Rush, Freddy King, Lowell Fulson and others. Though the LP garnered mixed critical reviews, From The Cradle topped the US and UK album charts and also triumphed at the 1995 Grammy Awards in the Best Traditional Blues Album category. It contains some of the best guitar work of Clapton’s career.

Key Track: “Blues Before Sunrise”

Etta James: At Last (Argo, 1961)

Nicknamed “Miss Peaches,” this Los Angeles-born songstress was an ever-present figure on the US R&B charts between 1955 and 1978. A Top 5 R&B hit, the timeless “At Last,” was her bluesy reconfiguration of a 1942 tune by big band jazzman, Glenn Miller. The parent album arranged by Riley Hampton, varied from rocking R&B numbers (“Tough Mary” and “Girl Of My Dreams”) to sophisticated jazz-tinged ballads with strings (“Stormy Weather”), proving that James was much more than an earthy blues mama.

Key Track: “At Last”

Fleetwood Mac: Mr. Wonderful (Blue Horizon, 1968)

Long before they conquered the pop music mainstream with their 1977 multi-platinum album, Rumours, Britain’s Fleetwood Mac was a blues-rock quartet distinguished by the spellbinding fretboard wizardry of Peter Green. This album was the fledgling group’s rush-released second studio LP, helmed by Blue Horizon boss, Mike Vernon. Though it mainly consisted of self-penned material, the influence of the Mississippi delta blues style is almost palpable. Robert Johnson’s immortal “Dust My Broom,” the first of only two covers, references Elmore James’ electric guitar-driven version of the tune.

Key Track: “Lazy Poker Blues”

Frank Frost: Jelly Roll King (Charly, 1993)

Though he was a talented multi-instrumentalist who could play guitar and piano, Arkansas-born Frost rose to prominence as a harmonica specialist mentored by the legendary blues harp blower, Sonny Boy Williamson. Featuring tracks recorded in Memphis during 1962, Jelly Roll King chronicles Frost’s work for Phillips International, a label run by Sun Records’ founder Sam Phillips, and the Louisiana-based Jewel imprint. Among the compilation’s high-points are the foot-tapping tracks “Crawlback,” “Back Scratcher,” and “Harp And Soul,” all vehicles for Frost’s harmonica pyrotechnics.

Key Track: “Harp And Soul”

Freddy King: Let’s Hide Away And Dance Away With Freddy King (King, 1961)

The youngest of three regal-named bluesmen, this Texas-born, Chicago-raised singer and guitarist began his career in the 1950s. At the end of that decade, he signed a deal, appropriately enough, with Cincinnati’s King label, where he recorded his debut long-player, Freddy King Sings. His second album, Let’s Hide Away And Dance Away With Freddy King, was all-instrumental and included his Top 10 US R&B smash, “Hide Away.” The 12-track LP showcased King’s influential electric guitar style with its percussive attack, clean tone and precise articulation. Other standouts included “Sen-Sa-Shun” and “San-Ho-Zay.”

Key Track: “Hide Away”

The Hunter

Free: Tons of Sobs (Island, 1969)

Tons Of Sobs was British blues-rock quartet Free’s debut album for Chris Blackwell’s Island label. The teenage band showed an astonishing maturity, especially in relation to Paul Rodgers’ assured but craggy vocals and Paul Kossoff’s blues-drenched guitar sound with its distinctive crying sound. The group included a couple of blues covers: raw but incendiary versions of Albert King’s “The Hunter” and Jimmy Oden’s Howlin’ Wolf-associated “Goin’ Down Slow.”

Key Track: “The Hunter”

Still Got The Blues

Gary Moore: Still Got The Blues (Virgin, 1990)

Deeply influenced by blues music, Belfast-born Gary Moore started his career playing the guitar with Northern Irish band Skid Row in the early 70s before briefly joining Thin Lizzy. He began his solo recording career in 1978 and recorded Still Got The Blues – which went platinum in the UK and gold in the USA – twelve years later. The album tapped into Moore’s blues roots and contained two ace covers: Chicago bluesman Jimmy Rogers’ “Walking By Myself” and Johnny “Guitar” Watson’s “Too Tired,” featuring a guitar cameo from Albert Collins.

Key Track: “Still Got The Blues”

George “Harmonica” Smith & The Chicago Blues Band: Blues With A Feeling – A Tribute To Little Walter (World Pacific, 1969)

Tutored by his mother, Arkansas-born George “Harmonica” Smith learned to play the harmonica when he was four and after playing with a gospel group early on in his professional career, gravitated to the blues, which led him to Chicago in the 1950s where he joined Muddy Waters’ band. Blues With A Feeling was Smith’s debut album, recorded in 1969 as a homage to another virtuosic blues harp player; the legendary “Little Walter” Jacobs, who had died a year earlier. Backed by an ace band (which includes pianist Otis Spann and blues legend Muddy Waters), Smith breezes through eleven Little Walter tunes while putting his own indelible spin on them. The standouts range from the chugging instrumentals “My Babe” and “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” to nocturnal vocal ballads in the shape of the smoldering “Last Night.”

Key Track: “Too Late”

Guitar Slim: Sufferin’ Mind (Specialty, 1991)

Originally from Greenwood, Mississippi, Slim (real name Eddie Jones) enjoyed a recording career that only lasted eight years, between 1951 and 1959. During that short time, he topped the US R&B charts for fourteen weeks with the 1954 million-selling single, “The Things That I Used To Do,” with a young Ray Charles producing and playing the piano. That track is the leadoff cut on Sufferin’ Mind, a 26-song anthology of his work for Art Rupe’s LA-based Specialty label. Renowned for his flamboyant stage act and colorful attire, Slim was also one of the first guitarists to use distortion. Buddy Guy, Albert Collins, and Frank Zappa all cited Slim as a seminal influence.

Key Track: “The Things That I Used To Do”

Guy Davis: Butt Naked Free (Red House, 2000)

The son of noted African American actor, Ossie Davis, native New Yorker Guy Davis has divided his life between music-making and acting (he appeared as Robert Johnson in an off-Broadway play about the singer’s life). Recording since 1978, gravelly-voiced Davis, who plays harmonica and acoustic guitar, stays true to the delta blues style on Butt Naked Free, a collection of all-original songs except for a version of Blind Willie McTell’s “Writing Paper Blues.”

Key Track: “Waiting On The Cards To Fall”

Hound Dog Taylor: Hound Dog Taylor And The Houserockers (Alligator, 1971)

Born Theodore Roosevelt Taylor in Natchez, Mississippi, hoarse-throated singer and guitarist Hound Dog Taylor had a rare physiological condition known as polydactylism, which resulted in him having six digits on each hand. An exponent of the Chicago blues style, Taylor recorded this, his debut album in 1971 as the inaugural release on Bruce Iglauer’s Windy City-based Alligator label. Raw, earthy and visceral, its twelve songs focus on Taylor’s uniquely aggressive slide guitar playing.

Key Track: “She’s Gone”

Back Door Man

Howlin’ Wolf: Howlin’ Wolf’ (Chess, 1962)

Mississippi-born Chester Burnett was better known as Howlin’ Wolf, who at 300-pounds and 6’ 3” tall was an imposing figure of a man. More remarkable was Wolf’s singing voice, which could change from a deep, full-throated roar to an eerie lupine howl. His eponymous 1962 album was his second long-player for Chicago’s Chess Records and mostly consisted of material written by Willie Dixon. The album had a profound impact on British blues-rock bands. The Rolling Stones covered “Little Red Rooster” in 1964 while Cream recorded a version of “Spoonful” two years later.

Key Track: “Back Door Man”

Smokestack Lightning

Howlin’ Wolf: Moanin’ In The Moonlight (Chess, 1958)

The missing link between rural delta Mississippi blues and its electrified Chicago cousin, singer/guitarist/harmonica player Wolf first made his mark with a potent succession of singles between 1951 and 1956 for Chess. Some of them turned up on this, his debut LP, a blues barnstormer that took his unique style of music to a new audience. With its looped guitar riff over a jaunty but mesmeric backbeat, “Smokestack Lightnin’” proves the album’s killer track. Other delights include the chugging “How Many Years,” the boogie-style “Baby How Long,” and the plaintive “Forty Four” driven by a ramshackle rhythm section.

Key Track: “Smokestack Lightnin’”

James Cotton, Billy Branch, Charley Musselwhite, Sugar Ray Norcia: Superharps (Telarc, 1999)

All noted exponents of blues harmonica, Cotton, Branch, Musselwhite and Norcia teamed up to spectacular effect on Superharps, an enjoyable romp through eleven original tunes. They ranged from driving, full-throttle numbers such as the Cotton-penned “The Hucklebuck,” and Narcia’s atmospheric ballad, “Life Will Be Better,” to the slow-burning after-hours blues, “Harp To Harp.” The music may sound like it originates straight from the Mississippi delta but was recorded in Portland, Maine.

Key Track: “Mean Little Mama”

Jessie Mae Hemphill: She-Wolf (Vogue, 1981)

There’s something mesmerizing about the primeval ramshackle grooves of singer/songwriter/guitarist Jessie Mae Hemphill, whose folky style with its addictive one-chord vamps, rattling tambourines and cyclical fretboard licks epitomised Mississippi’s hill country blues style. From Como, Mississippi, Hemphill was two years shy of her 60th birthday when she cut her debut LP, She-Wolf, for the French Vogue label in 1981; it’s a groundbreaking album that dispenses with the 12-bar format that had previously defined most blues records. A long-time fan of bluesman Howlin’ Wolf, Hemphill wrote the album’s title song by imagining herself as a female version of the lupine blues legend.

Key Track: “She-Wolf”

Jimi Hendrix: Blues (MCA, 1994)

The blues was the musical bedrock beneath Jimi Hendrix’s flamboyant, high-decibel psychedelic rock style which sent seismic shockwaves through the music world of the late 1960s. Though blues was an omnipresent element in Hendrix’s oeuvre, he never made a dedicated blues album. In 1994, however, this compilation containing eleven tracks, six of which were previously unissued, highlighted his connection with musicians like Howlin’ Wolf and B. B. King, who are pictured alongside many other blues legends on the album’s collage-like cover. Recorded between 1966 and 1970, the LP contains original material (“Hear My Train A Comin'” and “Voodoo Chile Blues”) with covers of Albert King’s “Born Under A Bad Sign” and Muddy Waters “Mannish Boy.” Crucially, the album also shows how Hendrix was able to transcend his blues roots and take the music on a mind-blowing cosmic journey.

Key Track: “Electric Church Red House”

Jimmy Reed: Jimmy Reed At Carnegie Hall (Vee-Jay, 1961)

Between 1955 and 1961, Mississippi singer, guitarist and harmonica maestro, Jimmy Reed, racked up eighteen US R&B hit singles for the Chicago-based Vee-Jay label. Many of them appeared on this album, which despite its title, was recorded in a studio and not in front of an audience. Among the abundant highlights are some of Reed’s most commercially successful tunes, including “Ain’t That Lovin You Baby,” “Bright Lights, Big City,” and “You Got Me Dizzy.” Those influenced by Reed’s music included Elvis Presley, and the UK beat groups, The Rolling Stones and The Yardbirds.

Key Track: “Bright Lights, Big City”

Walking By Myself

Jimmy Rogers: Chicago Bound (Chess, 1970)

A smooth-voiced Mississippi singer who accompanied himself with guitar and harmonica, Rogers was born Jay Arthur Lane and was a crucial figure in the development of south side Chicago blues during the early 1950s. Rogers’ 1950s sides for Chess Records were combined for Chicago Bound, a compilation LP that featured cameos from Muddy Waters, Little Walter, and Willie Dixon. The album’s final cut, “Walking By Myself,” was Roger’s only hit record: a Top 20 US R&B chart entry back in 1957.

Key Track: “Walking By Myself”

Snap Them Fingers Boogie (Remastered)

Jimmy Witherspoon – ‘Spoon Concerts (Fantasy, 1972)

A blues shouter from Arkansas who possessed a rich, resonant voice, Witherspoon rose to fame in the 1940s with pianist Jay McShann’s band before going solo and topping the US R&B charts in 1949 with “Ain’t Nobody’s Business.” That particular song features on the singer’s iconic 1959 album, At The Monterey Festival, which was included as part of the 1972 live double LP compilation, ‘Spoon Concerts. Witherspoon blends a rugged, bluesy earthiness with svelte jazz sophistication in the company of two legendary saxophonists (Ben Webster and Gerry Mulligan) and trumpeter Roy Eldridge. His forte was smooth ballads but he also excels on two uptempo swingers: “Everyday I Have The Blues” and “Kansas City.”

Key Track: “Ain’t Nobody’s Business”

John Lee Hooker: Alternative Boogie: Early Studio Recordings 1948-1952 (Capitol, 1995)

With his gruff voice accompanied by jagged, driving guitar and a boogie beat established by his tapping foot, the prolific John Lee Hooker forged an immediately recognizable delta blues sound that proved profoundly influential. This triple CD set focused on an overlooked collection of early Hooker recordings that remained unreleased until the 1970s. Though not as accomplished, perhaps, as his later records, it presents Hooker’s unique Mississippi blues style in its rawest, undiluted form. The album contains a version of his 1951 US R&B chart-topper, “I’m In The Mood For Love.”

Key Track: “Snap Them Fingers Boogie”

John Lee Hooker: House Of The Blues (Chess, 1960)

This Mississippi blues master recorded for a variety of record companies during his long career, including Modern, Sensation, and Vee-Jay, where he scored some massive R&B hits. Strangely, none of his singles for the Chicago Chess label cut during the first half of the 1950s entered the charts, but they were eventually rounded up on a well-received album, House Of The Blues. On some of the tunes – like “Walkin’ The Blues” and “Whisky & Women” – a band backs Hooker though the unaccompanied songs “Sugar Mama” and “Leave My Wife Alone” undoubtedly possess greater intensity.

Key Track: “Union Station Blues”

All Your Love

John Mayall With Eric Clapton: Blues Breakers (Decca, 1966)

Macclesfield born multi-instrumentalist John Mayall‘s finest moment came in 1966 when he led a band called Bluesbreakers, which featured a rising guitar star who had previously been with The Yardbirds: Eric Clapton. Clapton’s presence galvanized the band on a mixture of original material and blues covers. Among the latter were tunes by Otis Rush (“All Your Love”), Freddy King (“Hideaway”) and Little Walter (“It Ain’t Right”). Though the album shot to No. 6 in the UK albums chart, Clapton left to form Cream shortly afterwards. Nevertheless, Blues Breakers remains a highly-regarded cornerstone of British blues-rock and is an obvious pick for one of the best blues albums ever.

Key Track: “All Your Love”

Snowy Wood

John Mayall: Crusade (Decca, 1967)

After Peter Green replaced Eric Clapton in Mayall’s band, an 18-year-old guitarist called Mick Taylor (who would later supersede Brian Jones in The Rolling Stones) came in as an unknown on Crusade. He had big shoes to fill, but the Welwyn Garden City-born youngster immediately made a lasting impact with his intuitive grasp of the blues language. His most impressive moments come on the churning “My Time After Awhile” and the blistering instrumental, “Snowy Wood,” which he co-wrote with Mayall.

Key Track: “Snowy Wood”

Johnny Winter: Second Winter (Columbia, 1969)

This nimble-fingered albino Texas axe-slinger started his professional career at 15 years old and recorded his first solo album a decade later. Second Winter, his sophomore album – a three-sided LP with the fourth side left intentionally blank – featured his younger brother, Edgar, on keys. It included super-charged blues-inflected versions of songs by writers as diverse as Chuck Berry (“Johnny B. Goode,” given a fuel-injected makeover), Bob Dylan, Albert Collins, and Little Richard. Best of all is Percy Mayfield’s “Memory Pain,” transformed into a riff-heavy hard-rock workout. Winter’s fretboard pyrotechnics are impressive, but he matches his flashy technique with high emotional content.

Key Track: “Memory Pain”

Jonny Lang - Lie To Me

Johnny Guitar Watson – Johnny Guitar Watson (King, 1963)

Born in Houston, this flamboyant singer and guitarist moved to Los Angeles as a teenager and is best remembered for his commercially successful marriage of pimped-up blues, funk and soul in the 1970s. Before then, though, he was an aspiring bluesman influenced by the on-stage antics of extrovert guitarist T-Bone Walker and first made his mark in the 1950s combining his smooth vocals with humorous lyrics and dazzling fretboard pyrotechnics. This was his first long-player and it contained the original version of his signature song, the memorable “Gangster Of Love,” dating from 1957. Other highlights were “Cuttin’ In,” a chugging beat ballad with strings and the skipping R&B-flavored “Broke & Lonely,” where Watson’s assured vocals are punctuated by dancing horns.

Key Track: “Gangster Of Love”

