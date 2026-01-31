Best 70s Songs: 200+ Tunes From Rock Music, Soul, And More
From rock to soul and funk to country, we go across the globe to bring you some of the finest songs from the decade.
The best 70s songs? It’s an impossible task, surely. There was simply too much going on throughout the world to accurately reflect the best music of the 70s. That said, we’ve done our best in this introduction to the decade.
We’ve chosen to separate things into a variety of loose genre categories and to limit things to one song per artist, just so we could include as many different folks as possible. As you’ll see below, there was an enormous amount of great music being produced, so take this list as a starting point for future exploration. The best songs of the 70s do the same, pointing the way to music and art that demands your attention.
Rock
It’s kind of hard to believe, but rock was nearly two decades old by the time the 70s rolled around, which meant that things had come a long way from “Rocket 88.” The elements that made it great, however, remained much the same: Electric guitars and a love of the blues underpinned so much of what Eric Clapton, Janis Joplin, The Rolling Stones, and many others had to say. As the decade progressed, however, rock ‘n’ roll began to see more and more influences seep in. Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Electric Light Orchestra’s “Mr. Blue Sky” borrowed liberally from classical and opera. But while the leading lights of rock music’s early 70s contingent would continue to expand their horizons, things usually came back to a core type: Great songs about the fragility of human relationships. Whether it’s Lindsey Buckingham’s “Go Your Own Way” from Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours or Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run,” the 70s saw some of the best rock songs of the genre’s history.
The Kinks – Lola
Janis Joplin – Me and Bobby McGee
Rod Stewart – Maggie May
Derek & The Dominos – Layla
Eric Clapton – Cocaine
The Rolling Stones – Brown Sugar
Three Dog Night – Joy to the World
Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young – Ohio
Bruce Springsteen – Born to Run
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – American Girl
The Velvet Underground – Sweet Jane
Neil Young – Heart of Gold
Pink Floyd – Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2
Wings – Band on the Run
The Beatles – Let It Be
Fleetwood Mac – Go Your Own Way
Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody
The Doobie Brothers – What a Fool Believes
Electric Light Orchestra – Mr. Blue Sky
The Beach Boys – Surf’s Up
The Jam – The Eton Rifles
Music from Africa
There had already been incredibly popular music coming from Africa for decades, but the 70s saw a few singular artists emerge that would have an enormous impact. Fela Kuti pioneered Afrobeat with legendary drummer Tony Allen, while Mulatu Astatke mixed jazz, Latin music, and his native Ethiopian sounds into a complete unique concoction. Perhaps the most far-reaching song of all, however, was Manu Dibango’s “Soul Makossa,” which has since been interpolated by Michael Jackson and Rihanna in various forms.
Fela Kuti & Africa 70 – Zombie
Ladysmith Black Mambazo – Hello My Baby
Orchestre Poly–Rythmo De Cotonou – It’s a Vanity
William Onyeabor – Atomic Bomb
Mulatu Astatke – Mulatu
Lijadu Sisters – Come On Home
Ebo Taylor – Heaven
Amara Toure – El Carretero
Bembeya Jazz National – Petit Sekou
Manu Dibango – Soul Makossa
AOR (Album/Adult Oriented Rock)
People often mistake softness for weakness. Listen to “Big Yellow Taxi” or “Deacon Blues,” however, and you’ll understand that plenty of the best 70s AOR music has a bite to it. The songs below often showcase the complexity of love, whether it be the banquet of Patti Smith’s “Because the Night” or the attention-seeking Pretenders. But perhaps the most famous song of all was an ode to rock ‘n’ roll heroes, Don McLean’s “American Pie.”
Eagles – Hotel California
Chicago – If You Leave Me Now
James Taylor – Fire and Rain
Patti Smith – Because The Night
Don McLean – American Pie
The Pretenders – Brass In Pocket
Joni Mitchell – Big Yellow Taxi
Debby Boone – You Light Up My Life
The Commodores – Three Times a Lady
Tony Orlando & Dawn – Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round The Ole Oak Tree
The Carpenters – (They Long To Be) Close To You
Steely Dan – Deacon Blues
Van Morrison – Moondance
Jim Croce – Bad, Bad Leroy Brown
Todd Rundgren – Hello It’s Me
Funk
It’s hard to imagine a more vital genre in the 70s than funk. Songs from Black artists all over the United States were busy soundtracking dance floors the world over. The intent was often simply to make folks move: “Haven’t You Heard,” “Boogie Oogie Oogie,” and just about everything James Brown put to wax, for instance. But just as much music was intent on saying something about the world we lived in. “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.” “War.” “For the Love of Money.” The best funk songs of the 70s often did both. And, as the decade rolled to a conclusion, there was one song that signaled the beginning of something new that would slowly conquer the world: “Rapper’s Delight.”
Isaac Hayes – Theme From Shaft
The Brothers Johnson – Strawberry Letter 23
Roy Ayers Ubiquity – Everybody Loves the Sunshine
Edwin Starr – War
Kool & the Gang – Summer Madness
Betty Davis – They Say I’m Different
War – Low Rider
Wild Cherry – Play That Funky Music
Gil Scott–Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
Funkadelic – Maggot Brain
Patrice Rushen – Haven’t You Heard
A Taste of Honey – Boogie Oogie Oogie
Parliament – Flash Light
KC & The Sunshine Band – Get Down Tonight
The Staple Singers – I’ll Take You There
Mandrill – Fencewalk
Sly And The Family Stone – Family Affair
The Isley Brothers – That Lady
The O’Jays – For the Love of Money
James Brown – Get Up Offa That Thing
Michael Jackson – Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough
Stevie Wonder – Superstition
Curtis Mayfield – Move On Up
The Temptations – Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone
Sugarhill Gang – Rapper’s Delight
Punk
Punk, in the popular imagination, swept away everything bloated and old before it. It’s not quite as simple as that, but it likely felt that way during the last few years of the 70s. How else to explain the vital energy that produced “God Save the Queen” and “Blitzkrieg Bop”? What’s often lost in all of that talk about punk is the musicianship of some of its earliest stars. You’d be hard-pressed to find guitar playing more beautiful than Television’s “Marquee Moon” or more ferocious than The Stooges’ “Search and Destroy.”
The Clash – London Calling
Sex Pistols – God Save The Queen
New York Dolls – Personality Crisis
The Ramones – Blitzkrieg Bop
Richard Hell and the Voidoids – Blank Generation
Television – Marquee Moon
Buzzcocks – Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)
The Cramps – Human Fly
The Stooges – Search and Destroy
Black Flag – Nervous Breakdown
Music from Brazil
The seismic impact of the Tropicália movement hung over Brazil’s musical output in the 70s. Artists were either continuing to build on its revolutionary fervor or trying to build something different in its wake. Tropicália artists like Gal Costa and Caetano Veloso released some of their best songs in the 70s. Tim Maia and Erasmo Carlos, meanwhile, had been making music for many years by the time the 70s rolled around, but truly started to hit their stride.
Gal Costa – Pontos De Luz
Tim Maia – Réu Confesso
Caetano Veloso – You Don’t Know Me
Erasmo Carlos – Gente Aberta
Jorge Ben Jor – Taj Mahal
Milton Nascimento – Tudo Que Você Podia Ser
New Wave / Power Pop
The best New Wave and power pop artists in the 70s wrote songs that simply didn’t quite fit into the established narratives of the decade. Many of these artists embraced technology in unconventional ways. (Gary Numan, 10cc, and Blondie were all at the cutting–edge in terms of sound.) But just as many were simply exceptional at the craft of writing songs, Elvis Costello, Big Star, and The Cure among them.
Elvis Costello – Alison
Blondie – Heart Of Glass
Marianne Faithfull – Broken English
The B–52’s – Rock Lobster
Talking Heads – Psycho Killer
The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry
10cc – I’m Not in Love
Gary Numan – Cars
XTC – Making Plans For Nigel
Squeeze – Up The Junction
The Knack – My Sharona
Big Star – September Gurls
Jazz
Jazz was a many splendored thing throughout the 70s. The best songs, however, found artists stretching at the confines of the genre, pressing forward into uncharted territory. Alice Coltrane, Miles Davis, and Don Cherry all pushed things in strange, exciting new directions. Some jazz got cosmic, other folks used music as a vehicle for protest. One of the major genres to emerge was the sometimes–abstract sounds of jazz fusion. But just as many artists embraced pop music, like George Benson and Donald Byrd. And then there was the best–selling piano recording of all–time, a solo concert by Keith Jarrett. In short, there was something for just about everyone when it comes to jazz in the 70s.
Miles Davis – Pharaoh’s Dance
Alice Coltrane – Journey in Satchidananda
Don Cherry – Brown Rice
Sun Ra – Door of the Cosmos
Pharoah Sanders – Black Unity
Archie Shepp – Attica Blues
Keith Jarrett – The Köln Concert, Pt. 1
Herbie Hancock – Chameleon
Freddie Hubbard – Red Clay
Jaco Pastorius – Donna Lee
Pat Metheny – Bright Size Life
Mahavishnu Orchestra – You Know, Know
Weather Report – Birdland
George Benson – Breezin’
Bobbi Humphrey – Harlem River Drive
Donald Byrd – Where Are We Going?
Post-Punk
Where do you go when you feel like everything has been destroyed? Even further out, seemingly, in the case of post-punk artists like Suicide, Throbbing Gristle, and The Slits. The best post-punk songs of the 70s threw away all the rules and emerged with some of the most vital music of the decade. Perhaps just as important, it was some of the most inspiring music of the decade. More than a few folks that listened to Delta 5’s “Mind Your Own Business” went out and formed their own band.
Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead
Joy Division – Transmission
Gang Of Four – Damaged Goods
Iggy Pop – Lust For Life
The Slits – Typical Girls
Suicide – Ghost Rider
Throbbing Gristle – Hot on the Heels of Love
Delta 5 – Mind Your Own Business
Brian Eno – Needles In The Camel’s Eye
Music from and inspired by Jamaica
The influence of Jamaica on popular music is hard to overstate. The 70s is the decade that some of the best songs from the island had a massive international impact, like Jimmy Cliff’s The Harder They Come and Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds.” On the island itself, Lee Perry was pioneering dub techniques, helping to bring together The Congos’ masterful “Fisherman.”
Junior Murvin – Police & Thieves
Toots and the Maytals – Funky Kingston
The Abyssinians – Satta Massagana
Lee Perry & the Full Experiences – Disco Devil
The Congos – Fisherman
Althea & Donna – Uptown Top Ranking
Bob Marley & The Wailers – Three Little Birds
Dillinger – Cokane in My Brain
Jimmy Cliff – The Harder They Come
Music from Japan
Music from Japan in the 1970s proved just how far and wide rock music from America and the UK had spread in the 1960s. Groups like RC Succession became massively popular in Japan as they interpreted the genre through the music they grew up listening to. The Sadistic Mika Band churned out classic rock-influenced pop jams and even styled their band name as a play on the Plastic Ono Band. Pop acts like Yumi Ari and the mononymous Alice proved that pop music had a home in places outside of the US and UK, while Kaientai grew to be one of the biggest bands in the country thanks to their brilliant blend of traditional Japanese melodies and modern instrumentation.
RC Succession – Slow Ballad
Kai Band – HERO
Sadistic Mika Band – Time machine ni onegai
Yumi Arai – Vapor Trail
OFF COURSE – Sayonara
Alice – Fuyuno Inazuma
Hiroko Yakushimaru – Main Theme
Kaientai – Okuru Kotoba
Yosui Inoue – Yumeno Nakae
Yellow Magic Orchestra – Firecracker
Country / Folk
Country music was truly hitting the national stage throughout the 70s. The best songs from the genre led the breakthrough, with Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and Loretta Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter” among them. Underneath the surface of the mainstream industry, the outlaw country movement was beginning to surface, with Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings ensuring that mammas would never feel comfortable letting their babies grow up to be cowboys. Elsewhere, experiments with country and folk sounds continued, with Leo Kottke and John Fahey proving just how strange and wonderful the guitar could sound.
Conway Twitty – Hello Darlin
Crystal Gayle – Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue
Don Williams – Tulsa Time
John Denver – Take Me Home Country Roads
Glen Campbell – Rhinestone Cowboy
Kenny Rogers – The Gambler
Loretta Lynn – Coal Miner’s Daughter
Dolly Parton – Jolene
Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings – Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys
Leo Kottke – Eight Miles High
John Fahey – Voice of the Turtle
Disco
Everyone, seemingly, made a disco record by the end of the 70s, but that wasn’t necessarily a good thing. The best disco songs of the 70s, though? Perfection. The partnership between Donna Summer and Giorgio Moroder delivered some of the finest disco of the decade. And, of course, there’s also the Bee Gees, who made one of the best–selling records of all–time. Dig a little deeper, though, and you’ll soon get to the great non–disco artists making incredible one-offs (ABBA, Diana Ross).
Diana Ross – Love Hangover
Cerrone – Supernature
Giorgio Moroder – Chase
Bee Gees – Stayin’ Alive
Andy Gibb – Shadow Dancing
Donna Summer – I Feel Love
Chic – Le Freak
ABBA – Dancing Queen
Grace Jones – Pull Up The Bumper
Thelma Houston – Don’t Leave Me This Way
Music from Germany
For a long time, they called the best songs to emerge from Germany in the 70s krautrock, but that’s simply because it was impossible to find a word for what was happening. While so many styles of music went big and loud, Neu!, Can, and Kraftwerk locked in on a groove and simply let the thing play out into infinity. In the process, they created an entirely new language that has influenced generations of musicians in Germany and beyond.
Neu! – Hallogallo
Faust – It’s a Rainy Day, Sunshine Girl
Can – Vitamin C
Tangerine Dream – Phaedra
Kraftwerk – Autobahn
Singer–Songwriter
Songs are all about communication. The best singer-songwriters of the 70s, however, had very different concerns. It was simple representation for Helen Reddy. Elton John and Bernie Taupin wanted to capture the feeling of being in a new place, one that you didn’t quite understand. John Lennon, meanwhile, just wanted you to imagine a different world. Whatever the message, the songs below are some of the very finest of the decade.
Nick Drake – Pink Moon
Simon and Garfunkel – Bridge Over Troubled Water
Leonard Cohen – Famous Blue Raincoat
Helen Reddy – I Am Woman
Kate Bush – Wuthering Heights
Bob Dylan – Tangled Up in Blue
Elton John – Tiny Dancer
Carole King – It’s Too Late
Carly Simon – You’re So Vain
Jimmy Buffett – Margaritaville
George Harrison – My Sweet Lord
John Lennon – Imagine
Paul McCartney – Maybe I’m Amazed
Film Scores and Soundtracks
More and more pop music began to be used in films throughout the 70s and, as a result, some of the best songs of the decade have iconic visual memories attached to them. Who can forget Rocky and “Gonna Fly Now”? Or the intro to the Bond classic Diamonds Are Forever? Film composers were also producing some of the most iconic music of the decade as well. Little new can be said about Nino Rota’s Godfather “Love Theme” or John Williams’ world-famous Star Wars theme.
Bernard Herrmann – Main Title (from Taxi Driver)
John Williams – Star Wars Main Title
Nino Rota – Love Theme
Shirley Bassey / John Barry – Diamonds Are Forever
Bill Conti – Gonna Fly Now
John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John – You’re The One That I Want
Barbra Streisand – Love Theme From A Star Is Born (Evergreen)
Hard Rock / Prog
As rock ‘n’ roll entered into its adolescence, many of the artists that picked up guitars were looking for something louder and complicated. Sometimes both. Bands like Black Sabbath and Deep Purple marked the beginnings of metal, while Rush and Genesis created elaborate concepts to undergird their lengthy albums. At its core, though, all of these bands sought to do something more with their music in the 70s, whatever it is, embodying the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll at its best.
The Who – Baba O’Riley
Thin Lizzy – The Boys Are Back In Town
AC/DC – Highway to Hell
Aerosmith – Sweet Emotion
Bad Company – Can’t Get Enough
Grand Funk Railroad – Some Kind of Wonderful
Black Sabbath – War Pigs
Rush – Closer to the Heart
Genesis – The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway
Gong – Master Builder
Van Der Graaf Generator – Theme One
Deep Purple – Smoke on the Water
Led Zeppelin – Stairway To Heaven
Lynyrd Skynyrd – Sweet Home Alabama
Latin Music
Sound-wise, the decade in Latin music was dominated by salsa, a sound created by Cuban and Puerto Rican musicians in New York City. The life-affirming music had an impact that is impossible to measure. Label–wise, Fania was once again the dominant player, an imprint that perfectly balanced progessive sounds and commercial instincts. Like many English language labels of similar stature, they had artists that were just as socially conscious too: Just listen to Eddie Palmieri’s “Vámonos Pa’l Monte” or Willie Colon and Ruben Blades’ “Pedro Navaja” for proof.
Eddie Palmieri – Vámonos Pa’l Monte
Santana – Oye Como Va
Angel Cnales – Lejos De Ti
Ray Barretto – Indestructible
Roberto Roena – Tu Loco Loco Y Yo Tranquilo
Willie Colon & Ruben Blades – Pedro Navaja
Celia Cruz & Johnny Pacheco – Quimbara
El Chicano – Sabor A Mi
Soul
Soul music had basically been perfected throughout the 60s by Motown and others, so the following decade was all about broadening the genre’s borders in different ways. Eddie Kendricks, for instance, helped pioneer disco with “Girl, You Need a Change of Mind,” while Minnie Riperton took things to the stratosphere with her impossible vocal performance on “Lovin’ You.” The explicit way that artists tackled political and social issues, however, was the biggest change from the 60s to the 70s in terms of the best soul songs, with Marvin Gaye’s landmark “What’s Going On” leading the way.
Bobby Womack – Across 110th Street
Donny Hathaway – A Song for You
Five Stairsteps – O–o–h Child
Smokey Robinson & the Miracles – Tears of a Clown
Roberta Flack – Killing Me Softly with His Song
The Jackson 5 – I’ll Be There
Al Green – Let’s Stay Together
Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On
Gladys Knight & The Pips – Midnight Train to Georgia
Eddie Kendricks – Girl, You Need a Change of Mind
Rose Royce – I’m Going Down
Minnie Riperton – Lovin’ You
Bill Withers – Lean on Me
Glam / Art Rock
What’s the fun in rock ‘n’ roll if you aren’t dressing up or playing around with the form itself? Glam and art-rockers took this question to the logical conclusion throughout the 70s. The best glam songs rocked as hard as anything else, but did it through a sheen of glitter. (T. Rex’s “Bang a Gong” being a prime example.) Sparks and Frank Zappa, meanwhile, proved that you can have a laugh and create timeless music at the same time.
The Sweet – The Ballroom Blitz
Roxy Music – Love Is The Drug
T. Rex – Bang a Gong (Get It On)
David Bowie – Starman
Sparks – This Town Ain’t Big Enough For The Both Of Us
Frank Zappa – Bobby Brown Goes Down
Lou Reed – Walk on the Wild Side
Serge Gainsbourg – Melody
