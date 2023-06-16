Ben Howard Works Through Life’s Curveballs On New Album ‘Is It?’

Ben Howard – Photo: Toby Coulson (Courtesy of Island Records)

Ben Howard has shared his fifth studio album, Is It?, which was written in the face of both personal and societal struggle.

The record, which is available now via Island Records, was recorded over 10 days in the Le Manor de Léon studios in the south of France. Produced by Bullion (Westerman, Nilüfer Yanya, Orlando Weeks), the record is a lush, sonically splintered album that captures Howard working through moments of a seismic shift.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter began work on the album after experiencing two mini-strokes. In March 2022, the musician was sitting quietly in his garden when he found himself unable to think clearly, form sentences, or speak for almost an hour. A month later, after the same thing happened again, he learned he’d suffered two TIAs (transient ischemic attacks – known as mini-strokes). “It was out of the blue,” says the 35-year-old. “It was a confusing time.”

After a month of inconclusive hospital tests, Howard and his band entered the studio and, across 10 days, recorded Is It?

The record contains the singles “Couldn’t Make It Up,” “Walking Backwards,” and “Life In The Time.” The latter tackled “the settling of disputes, friends buried in the hillside and drifting apart.”

Is It? was named album of the week by Far Out magazine, which described the record as being “at one with itself, clear in its intent to be a ray of sunshine and reconciliation.” “It perfectly relays that vignette musically in a steady flow of seamless melodic joy,” it added. “The soundtrack of your Summer 2023 has arrived.”

Howard is set to kick off a raft of European dates, which will take place across the summer, tomorrow (June 16). The run will begin in Oslo, before continuing across the continent, with headline gigs and festival appearances planned. In July, he will return to the UK for a handful of dates, including a sold-out show at London’s Alexandra Palace. Ahead of that, he will open Glastonbury Festival 2023, performing on the Other Stage next Friday (June 23) at 11:30am.

In October, the singer-songwriter will then head to North America, where he will perform at venues including New York’s Beacon Theatre, Toronto’s History, LA’s Orpheum Theatre, and more. For full dates and to purchase tickets, visit Howard’s official website.

Buy or stream Is It?

Is It? tracklist:

1. Couldn’t Make It Up

2. Walking Backwards

3. Days Of Lantana

4. Life In The Time

5. Moonraker

6. Richmond Avenue

7. Interim Of Sense

8. Total Eclipse

9. Spirit

10. Little Plant