Dermot Kennedy, Ben Howard Added To 2023 Glastonbury Festival Bill

Dermot Kennedy - Photo: Debbie Hickey/Getty Images

A further selection of new artists have been added to this year’s Glastonbury festival, with Queens of the Stone Age set to headline ‘The Other Stage’ on Sunday night, performing after Becky Hill and fast-rising Irish star Dermot Kennedy. The 2023 edition of the iconic British festival will run from Wednesday June 21 to Sunday June 25.

Glastonbury announced a number of new artists to its lineup, with The Chemical Brothers, Ben Howard, Skepta, Digga D, Caroline Polachek, Krept & Konan, Japanese Breakfast, the Lightning Seeds and The Hives all set to appear. Punk supergroup Generation Sex, featuring Billy Idol and Tony James of Generation X, alongside Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook, will also be playing.

A mysterious act called The ChurnUps was also announced, leading festival goers to speculate as to who it might be. The group have no online persona, and festival officials have not yet let slip any details about the group.

News of fresh additions to the 2023 Glastonbury lineup has been arriving thick and fast in the run up to the festival. Last week, it was announced that Steve Earle, Allison Russell, Richard Thompson, and Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze are among the artists on the full bill for the Acoustic Stage.

Friday’s line-up (June 23) is headlined by the Saw Doctors, preceded by Earle. Russell is also on that bill along with such names as Newton Faulkner, Martin Stephenson and the Daintees, and Seth Lakeman. Saturday is headlined by former Squeeze, Ace, and Mike and the Mechanics member, and solo soul-pop favorite Paul Carrack, preceded by Glen Hansard, Tilbrook with his band Beautiful Landing, Thompson, Badly Drawn Boy, the Sharon Shannon Trio, the Magic Numbers, and others.

Glastonbury also recently unveiled its bill for its 2023 line-up for ‘The Park’ stage, with artists such as Sparks and Max Richter among the main draws.

The freshly-announced acts join the likes of Elton John, Lizzo, Arctic Monkeys, Lana Del Rey and Guns n’ Roses and on a star-studded festival line up.

Visit Glastonbury’s official website for further information on this year’s festival.