Beyoncé Triumphs At BET Soul Train Awards, Wins For The Time, Muni Long

Beyoncé was the top winner at the BET Soul Train Awards, which took place in a starry event staged two weeks ago at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas and screened by BET last night (26).

The R&B superstar won Album of the Year, her fourth such success, with Renaissance, also marking the fifth consecutive year that title has been given to a female artist. She took Song of the Year with “Break My Soul” and Best Collaboration with “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” her generation-crossing teaming with Ronald Isley and the Isley Brothers. The latter track, not from Beyoncé’s single but a single released this August, is a remake of the track from the Isley Brothers’ 1975 album The Heat Is On.

Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige had the most nominations for the 2022 awards, with seven each. Blige won the heritage-oriented Certified Soul award (previously known as the Centric Award) ahead of fellow inspirations Chaka Khan, Charlie Wilson, Diana Ross, Maxwell, PJ Morton, Ronald Isley and the Isley Brothers, and T-Pain.

The event, hosted by comedian, writer, and Black-ish star Deon Cole, also saw Muni Long take the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award for her “Hrs & Hrs.” Best R&B/Soul Male and Female Artist honors went to Chris Brown and Jazmine Sullivan respectively (Sullivan’s second straight victory in that category), Best New Artist to Tems, marking the first time it has been awarded to an African artist, and Best Dance Performance to Lizzo for “About Damn Time.”

The Best Gospel/Inspirational Award went to Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin, and Video of the Year was “Smokin Out The Window” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic. Six-time nominee Ari Lennox missed out on awards, but was present to perform her single “Waste My Time,” while the Legend Award was given to Morris Day and the Time, presented by JB Smoove. The Lady of Soul Award was won by Xscape.