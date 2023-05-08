Billie Eilish, Fred Again.., The Killers, And More Set For Electric Picnic

Billie Eilish - Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella

Billie Eilish, Fred Again.., and The Killers have been announced as the headliners for this year’s Electric Picnic festival.

Eilish will top the bill at the Irish music and arts festival on Friday, September 1, with Fred Again.. performing on Saturday and The Killers closing out the festivities on Sunday.

Other artists featured on the bill include Niall Horan, Lewis Capaldi, Idles, Jamie XX, Johnny Marr, and PinkPantheress.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been an exciting time for The Killers. Last month, it was announced that they, alongside Eddie Vedder and Foo Fighters will headline Ohana Festival 2023. The festival will return to the picturesque Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California, between September 29 and October 1.

The Killers will top the bill on the opening night, closing out the festival’s first day following sets from HAIM, Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, and more. Eddie Vedder – the festival’s founder – will headline on the second day, alongside appearances from The Chicks, The War On Drugs, Goose, and others.

Ohana Festival was founded by Vedder in 2106 and has boasted performances from the likes of Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, Mumford & Sons, Stevie Nicks, and more over the years. Last year, Variety called the event “the best-curated boutique festival in America.”

A portion of the proceeds from the event benefits the Doheny State Beach Foundation and the San Onofre Parks Foundation, plus participating charities like Surfrider Foundation – South OC Chapter, WSL PURE, Unidos South OC, Los Cerritos Wetlands Land Trust, Rob Machado Foundation, Everytown Gun Control, Music Preserves, Sea Legacy, and more.

Billie Eilish has also been staying busy lately. The pop icon, alongside Rihanna, Olivia Rodrigo, and more A-list stars of the music world attended Vogue’s annual Met Gala on May 1. The fashion soiree is held on the first Monday in May at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and is accompanied by a new exhibition at the prestigious museum. Each year there is a different theme, with attendees dressed to match it by some of fashion’s top designers.

Visit Electric Picnic’s official website for more information.