Catie Offerman Shoots For The Heartbreak With ‘I Just Killed A Man’

Rising MCA Nashville artist Catie Offerman has released the new song “I Just Killed A Man.” The reflective track, which highlights the Texan native’s voice against acoustic guitar and soft backing, will go to country radio next month, and is to feature on her upcoming debut project.

Offerman wrote the track with Ryan Beaver, whose credits include Blake Shelton and HARDY), Joe Clemmons (Gabby Barrett, Ryan Hurd), Jessie Jo Dillon (George Strait, Jon Pardi), and Benjy Davis (Chris Young, Jake Owen). “I Just Killed A Man” was produced by Dann Huff.

Clemmons and Beaver came up with the title and suggested they try to write a song around it. “No one’s ever said it like that before,” says Offerman. “It’s a different and brutally honest way of saying ‘I just broke this dude’s heart.’ It’s about a guy I loved who I wasn’t meant to be with.

“I love the line in the bridge that says, ‘just because it ain’t a crime, don’t mean I won’t be doing time.’ Even if you’re the one doing the breaking up, it still kills you like nothing else. I knew from the first second this song was spoken into existence that it was something special. My hope is that others feel that when they hear it.”

Offerman, who is one of CMT’s 2023 Next Women of Country and one of Pandora Country’s Artists to Watch for this year, recently made a winning transatlantic visit for the C2C (Country to Country) Festival 2023. Released in the UK via Snakefarm, she was part of the label’s multi-artist showcase event in C2C week.

Born in New Braunfels, Texas, she grew up on a horse ranch and graduated from Berklee College of Music at 19. She signed a publishing deal with Universal Music Group Publishing in 2019 and, after featuring in The Highwomen’s “Redesigning Women” video, completed her record deal with Universal Music Group in 2020.

