DallasK Recruits GALE For New Single ‘Exceso’

DallasK - Photo: Brandon Phillips (Courtesy of Astralwerks)

DallasK is back with a thrilling new single, “Exceso,” which features GALE. The track is out now via Astralwerks.

The chart-topping producer is the first to sample the hit single “Candy” from Puerto Rican reggaeton duo Plan B, a song that charted in the top 20 of Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs, Latin Airplay, and Latin Rhythm Airplay charts in 2014. DallasK infuses the track with a hypnotic air of mystery and, keeping pace with the infectious beats, GALE delivers the racy, rapid-fire lyrics with entrancing ease.

DallasK - Exceso (Visualizer) ft. GALE

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“GALE and I were listening to Plan B’s ‘Candy’ on the way to the studio one day, and it hit me that you could make a really cool dance version of this song,” DallasK recalls. “I asked her to sing the hook when we got there and we finished the song in just a couple hours.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After meeting in 2019, the two artists first collaborated together on Christina Aguilera’s “Santo” (with Ozuna), the lead single on her 2022 album, Aguilera, which has been nominated for numerous awards. As co-writers (and with DallasK as a co-producer on the song), the pair were overjoyed this week to see the album receive two Grammy nominations in the Best Latin Pop Album and Best Immersive Audio Album categories.

Last night, the album won a Latin Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. “Santo” was nominated for Best Urban Fusion/Performance and DallasK received a Latin Grammy nomination for Best Urban Song Of The Year for his work as a songwriter and lone producer on Nicky Jam’s hit “Ojos Rojos.”

“My first songwriting session in Los Angeles ever was with DallasK. We’ve worked a lot together, especially during the pandemic via Zoom. I can honestly say that creatively, we’re like soulmates. We’re currently working on my debut album together, and it’s very exciting,” says GALE.

Buy or stream “Exceso (Feat. GALE).”