Ellie Goulding Recruits Four Tet For ‘Easy Lover’

Ellie Goulding has released a Four Tet remix of her recent single “Easy Lover.” The remix finds critically acclaimed and renowned DJ/producer Four Tet take the original and put his dark, electronic spin on the release. The result is a pulsating club banger that slowly builds to a momentous finale.

Over the years Goulding and Four Tet have worked together several times, most recently with Ellie providing vocals on Four Tet’s 2020 single “Baby,” taken from his album Sixteen Oceans. Four Tet released a remix of Ellie’s 2013 hit “Burn” and is also known for sampling her single “The Writer” in his single “BACK2THESTART.”

Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)

The remix follows on from the release of the hotly anticipated new single from Goulding–a stunning slice of pop perfection that heralds a triumphant and long-awaited return–the first release since Ellie’s chart topping 2020 studio album Brightest Blue.

The track, written and produced in collaboration with the legendary Greg Kurstin and Julia Michaels, sees Ellie’s unmistakable vocals paired with pulsating bass, punchy synths, epic key changes, and contagious melodies—the perfect combination for a summer pop banger.

The new single also features rap royalty Big Sean, who adds his signature flow in contrast to Ellie’s breathtaking harmonies.

Alongside the single, Ellie has released the epic music video for “Easy Lover,” which sees her take on an otherworldly creature that takes the form of humans. The haunting visual is a confident and exciting accompaniment to the single and was directed by Sophia Ray (Years & Years, Raye, Mabel) with movement direction from Remi Black and creative direction from Nathan Klein who also styled the video.

Speaking about the track Ellie states, “I wrote ‘Easy Lover’ in LA with Julia Michaels after conversations about the age old tale of being infatuated by someone cool and beautiful knowing that they will never quite feel the same. It’s about going back to the same dangerous person to feel alive when you know they have hurt people again and again before you. Having the legendary Greg Kurstin produce any song of mine is always a dream come true. He always understands the assignment!”

