Eric Church Announces ‘The Outsiders Revival Tour’ For 2023
Kicking off in Milwaukee, WI, on June 22, the tour visits 26 cities in North America and Canada.
Known for his marathon sets, the 2022 Billboard Music Awards’ Top Country Tour honoree Eric Church brings his critically acclaimed live show to new audiences in new ways this year, headlining outdoor venues throughout the summer with ‘The Outsiders Revival Tour.’
Joining the man praised by Pollstar for “having already long established himself as one of the most successful touring country artists” across varying dates are Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Midland, Parker McCollum, Travis Tritt, Elle King and Paul Cauthen, plus Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, Muscadine Bloodline, Shane Smith & The Saints, Hailey Whitters, Ray Wylie Hubbard and The Red Clay Strays.
“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually. Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively,” shared Church.
“Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”
Kicking off June 22, ‘The Outsiders Revival Tour’, produced by Live Nation, takes the man celebrated by Forbes for “offering fans a unique experience each night while conjuring up the unpredictability that used to make concerts unforgettable” to 26 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Tickets to all dates go on sale next Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster with presale access available to Church Choir members starting Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.
Eric Church’s ‘The Outsiders Revival Tour’ dates include:
(* denotes festival dates)
April 14*: Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, Tortuga Music Festival
June 16*: Central Point, Ore. Jackson County Expo, Rogue Music Fest
June 17*: Santa Rosa, Calif. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Country Summer Music Festival
June 22: Milwaukee, Wisc. American Family Insurance Amphitheater
June 23: Detroit, Mich. Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 24: Cleveland, Ohio. Blossom Music Center
June 30: Charleston, S.C. Credit One Stadium
July 1: Virginia Beach, Va. Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 7: Toronto, Ontario. Budweiser Stage
July 8: Pittsburgh, Pa. The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 14: Cincinnati, Ohio. Riverbend Music Center
July 15: St. Louis, Mo. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 23: Minot, N.D. North Dakota State Fair
July 28: Dallas, Texas. Dos Equis Pavilion
July 29: Austin, Texas. Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 4: Raleigh, N.C. Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Aug. 5: Bristow, Va. Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 11: Indianapolis, Ind. Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 12: Chicago, Ill. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 13*: Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa State Fairgrounds
Aug. 18: Orange Beach, Ala. The Wharf Amphitheater
Aug. 19: Orange Beach, Ala. The Wharf Amphitheater
Aug. 25: Holmdel, N.J. PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 26: Philadelphia, Pa. Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sept. 8: Portland, Ore. RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sept. 9: George, Wash. Gorge Amphitheater
Sept.15: Albuquerque, N.M. Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 16: Phoenix, Ariz. Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sept. 22: Atlanta, Ga. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 23: Charlotte, N.C. PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 29: West Palm Beach, Fla. iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 30: Tampa, Fla. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 7*: Bristol, Tenn. Bristol Motor Speedway
