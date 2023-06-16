Glastonbury – Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Glastonbury 2023 is set to kick off next week (June 21), and the BBC will be bringing all the action from the world-renowned festival to viewers at home.

The 51st edition of the festival will take place between June 21-25 and will be broadcast into the homes of millions via TV, radio, and the BBC iPlayer. Find all the information you need below on how to watch Glastonbury 2023.

Who’s Performing?

Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, and Elton John will headline this year’s Glastonbury, with the latter giving his final UK performance as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Elsewhere, the likes of Maggie Rogers, Loyle Carner, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, Phoenix, Queens Of The Stone Age, Ben Howard, The Last Dinner Party, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lana Del Rey, Manic Street Preachers, and many, many more will make an appearance across the Worthy Farm site.

Streaming in the UK

Fans in the UK can tune into the BBC’s Glastonbury coverage in a number of ways. Over 90 sets from five of the main stages – including Pyramid, Other, Woodsies, Park, and West Holt – will be broadcast live on iPlayer, and will be available to watch on demand for 30 days. The iPlayer stream will allow viewers to switch between stages as they please or follow a stream with a BBC host.

On the TV, meanwhile, coverage will be shown on BBC One, Two, Three, and Four across the weekend. The programming will include footage from the main stages, plus interviews and exclusive performances filmed in the BBC’s on-site studio.

Who will be featured in the coverage?

The BBC has not shared an exhaustive list of performers who will be featured in the coverage, so tune in for surprise guests and unannounced appearances.

On Friday, performers confirmed for the broadcast include: Texas, Gabriels, The Lightning Seeds, 7:30pm-9pm (BBC Two) – Carly Rae Jepsen, Maisie Peters, 7:30pm-9pm (BBC Three) – Royal Blood, Warpaint, Sparks, Young Fathers, 9pm-10:30pm (BBC Two) – Fred Again.., 9pm-10pm (BBC Three) – Digga D, Shygirl, 10pm-11pm (BBC Three) – Arctic Monkeys, 10:30pm-12am (BBC One) – Wizkid, Stefflon Don, 11pm-12:30am (BBC Three).

On Saturday, expect to see highlights from: Raye, Jacob Collier, Max Richter, Rick Astley, 5pm-9pm (BBC Two) – Tom Grennan, Aitch, 7pm-8pm (BBC Three) – Jacob Collier, 8pm-9pm (BBC Four) – Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, 9pm-10pm (BBC One) – Manic Street Preachers, Leftfield, 9pm-11pm (BBC Four) – Guns N’ Roses, 10pm-2am (BBC Two) – Fatboy Slim, 11pm-12:15am (BBC Four) – Central Cee, Loyle Carner, 12:15am-2am (BBC Three).

On Sunday, wrap up Glastonbury 2023 with sets from: Rick Astley, Blondie, 5pm-9pm (BBC One) – Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Becky Hill, 6pm-9pm (BBC Two) – The Chicks, Dermot Kennedy, 7pm-9pm (BBC Four) – Elton John, 9pm-11:05pm (BBC One) – Barrington Levy, Candi Staton, 9pm-10pm (BBC Four) – The War On Drugs, Queens Of The Stone Age, 10pm-12:15am (BBC Four) – Phoenix, Rudimental, 11:05pm-12:20am (BBC Two).

Who will be on the BBC’s radio coverage?

The BBC doesn’t just provide visual coverage from Glastonbury, but radio too. Tune into BBC Radio 1, 2, 4, and 6 Music across the weekend for yet more access-all-areas insight and performances from Somerset. As with the TV schedule, the network hasn’t shared an exhaustive list of performances and guests at present, but check out the confirmed programming below.

On Friday, the schedule includes: Emily Eavis, Fatboy Slim, and Texas on Zoe Ball’s breakfast show, 7am-10am (BBC Radio 2) – Woman’s Hour, 10am-11am (BBC Radio 4) – coverage of the five main stages, 10:30am-12am (BBC 6 Music) – Vick Hope and Jordan North cover the latest action, 1pm-4pm (BBC Radio 1) – Danny Howard, Pete Tong, and Sarah Story explore the dance side of Glastonbury, 6pm-12am (BBC Radio 1 and Radio 1 Dance) – 1Xtra special featuring Wizkid, 9pm-12am (Radio 1 Xtra).

On Saturday, tune in for: Jockstrap, Big Joanie, Say She She, and more, 10am-7pm (BBC 6 Music) – Rick Astley, Jake Shears, Tom Grennan, Hot Chip, Arctic Monkeys, Kelis, Raye, Maisie Peters, 3pm-6pm (BBC Radio 2) – Tinariwen, Lizzo, Ezra Collective, The Murder Capital, Shame, Jockstrap, 7pm-9pm (BBC 6 Music).

On Sunday, close out the weekend with: The War On Drugs, Barrington Levy, Blondie, Viagra Boys, Beth Orton, Gwenno, 10am-8pm (BBC 6 Music) – Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Cat Burns, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Rudimental, Dermot Kennedy, Gabriels, 5pm-8pm (BBC Radio 2) – Elton John, 8pm-12am (BBC Radio 2) – Thundercat, The War On Drugs, Caroline Polachek, Alt-J, Phoenix, Queens Of The Stone Age, 8pm-12am (BBC 6 Music).

How to watch outside of the UK

If you’re not in the UK over Glastonbury weekend, you won’t be able to tune into the iPlayer or TV coverage. That doesn’t mean you have to miss out completely, though – tune into the BBC Music YouTube channel for performances, set highlights and interviews, or the BBC and Glastonbury social channels.

Visit Glastonbury’s official website for more information.